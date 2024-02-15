Player losses to test Eagles' LVFNL netball premiership defence

MAIDEN Gully YCW premiership coach Adam Boldiston says he and the club will embrace the huge challenge of defending their 2023 premiership crown this season with a predominantly new-look A-grade line-up.
A raft of player losses are set to put the Eagles' premiership defence to the ultimate test.
Only two players - defenders Rachael Gray and Jayne Norton - remain from the line-up which defeated Mitiamo by three goals last September and delivered the Eagles back-to-back flags.
They also defeated the Superoos in 2022.
The losses are headed by the dynamic goaling combination of Tia Webb and Meg Patterson, who between them have won the last two Helen Ward Medals as the league's best and fairest player.
Prolific goal shooter Webb has signed with Goulburn Valley league club Rochester, where she has been joined by her sisters Jareenhy - the league's B-grade best and fairest in 2022 - and Shallon.
Skilful goal attack Patterson, last year's Helen Ward medallist, has moved to Geelong for work and is unable to commit to travelling back to Bendigo.
The Eagles have been equally hard hit in the midcourt with gun centre Arriah Keogh joining her sister and A-grade coach Siobhan at Ballan this season, and slick wing attack Tia Reaper making the move back to her former BFNL club Eaglehawk.
In their debut seasons in the LVFNL, Keogh, also recruited from Eaglehawk, finished fifth in the league best and fairest on 17 votes, while Reaper (12) was equal 10th.
Best on court in last year's grand final triumph, 2022 premiership playing coach Christie Griffiths has signalled her intention to play B-grade this season.
Among the core group to have played in both flag wins, defender Laura Butler has decided to take a break from netball in 2024.
A powerhouse across the LVFNL netball landscape following premiership wins in A-grade, C-grade and C-reserve last season and runners-up in B-grade, the Eagles will fill many of the vacancies from within.
The likely exceptions will be young, versatile goaler and defender Emily Barbour, from Riddell league club Woodend-Hesket, and former St Arnaud midcourter Lucy Gorrie.
Boldiston is looking forward to regenerating his A-grade line-up.
"It will be a real year of change for the club, but encouragingly, we had really good numbers at our trials - over 50," he said.
"Numbers were no issue, but A-grade strength was. But that gives other girls plenty of opportunity and I am confident that the girls who are coming up can compete in A-grade.
"We'll be competitive, but I wouldn't think we'd be favourites going into the season, which is not necessarily a bad thing. From there, anything can happen.
"We'll definitely be a bit of an unknown quantity, which is exciting."
From within their own ranks, goal defence/midcourter Paige Barry - the daughter of club legend Leisa - will step up from B-grade, along with versatile midcourter Olivia McCartney.
Captain of last year's premiership-winning C-grade team and the also the league best and fairest, Olivia Hall is expected to make the jump up to A-grade to help fill the breach at goal attack and wing attack.
Boldiston said it would be an exciting opportunity for Hall in particular to test herself in A-grade.
"She probably could have played B-grade last year - she was the clear standout in C-grade," he said.
"Olivia won all the medals - league best and fairest, club best and fairest and grand final best and fairest - and she is only young.
"I've certainly been telling the A/B squad that there are still places available and absolutely everyone is being looked at.
"Hopefully that puts the fire into the belly of them at training to see what they can do."
Boldiston said spearheading a new-look team would be a exciting challenge for him as a coach.
The Eagles have organised practice matches next month against BFNL club Castlemaine and HDFNL club Huntly.
Preliminary finalists last season, Castlemaine will have a fresh on-court look of its own under new coach Chloe Hughes, while Huntly, under Kym Bell, will be looking to make the step up to finals after a much-improved second half of 2023.
The Eagles premiership defence will kick-off against Calivil United at Raywood on April 13, with clashes to follow against Bridgewater (April 20) and last year's grand final rival Mitiamo (April 27).
