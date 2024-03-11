Danielle Chapman's patience pays off with Snappy Secret

THEY say patience is a virtue and Kyneton trainer Danielle Chapman has shown plenty of it over the last 12 months with her smart galloper Snappy Secret.
Chapman has endured a tough time with the five-year-old gelding in the wake of a difficult to treat tendon injury.
A 'stop-start' approach to his rehabilitation has seen Snappy Secret make infrequent trips to the track on race day over the last 12 months.
His appearance at Ballarat on Monday was just the son of Hinchinbrook and Discreet's second race start in the last six months and only his ninth overall since his debut in October 2021.
But Chapman's persistence was fully rewarded when Snappy Secret, nicely ridden by Jason Maskiell, surged to victory in the benchmark 0-64 handicap over 1200m.
The win broke an 867-day drought between victories for the gelding, who ticked off his maiden at his second race start at Bendigo, in October 2021.
Chapman could not hide her emotions after a special and hard-earned win by her much-loved sprinter.
"He's a beautiful little horse, one of my favourites. I just love him," Chapman said.
"He tries so hard. I'm a bit emotional as it is a great win.
"He did his tendon 12 months ago and it's taken a lot to get him back.
"We have been stopping and starting the whole time, so it's a great achievement.
"I'm very proud of him."
Chapman further detailed the long road back to racing for Snappy Secret, who was second-up following a sound sixth over 1100m at Ballarat, late last month.
"I work him off the motorbike to keep all the pressure off his back," she said.
"There's been a few times it has blown up and we have had to step back and take the pressure off him.
"But he's got a lot of ability - it's just that he has a tendon (injury too).
"It's just a day-by-day thing for us.
"It was an awesome finish - a great ride by Jase.
"I'm very proud of this horse. I just love him."
Maskiell, who praised the addition of blinkers for the first time on Snappy Secret, admitted the plan was to 'ride for luck'.
"He was a different horse today with the blinkers on - he travelled throughout and picked them up quite quickly," the 33-year-old said.
"He's going to be a nice horse. I know they have had a lot of problems with him (but) they have done a fantastic job to bring him back.
"(The Chapmans) have supported me since I was an apprentice, so it's great to still reward them now."
Snappy Secret's breakthrough earned Chapman her third win of the season.
The other two were achieved by the four-year-old gelding Snappy Tycoon.
