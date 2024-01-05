Joy as Snappy Tycoon finally breaks through for Danielle Chapman

KYNETON trainer Danielle Chapman experienced mixed fortunes with her two runners in the opening race at Stawell on Friday.
But as it always does, joy overshadowed disappointment.
Chapman was stoked to see her four-year-old gelding Snappy Tycoon break through for his overdue maiden win at career start number eight.
But she was quick to spare a thought for the stablemate Prison Bars, who was tailed off at the 800m, but battled home in the straight to finish seventh in the field of 11.
Chapman made known her opinion post-race that she considered Prison Bars as having an edge in ability over Snappy Tycoon.
Still, she was not complaining after the son of Written Tycoon, nicely ridden by Neil Farley, pulled through for a tough win after a few near misses in her first seven starts, including a last start third over 1200m on their home track at Kyneton.
She was quick to dedicate the win to her dad, who was watching from home in Sunbury, following a fall on Thursday night.
"This game is getting so hard and we put everything into it and to get rewarded today is fantastic," Chapman said.
"My dad had a bit of a fall last night, so it's good for him to be up and watching this today and to give him a bit of a pep up.
"And the Browells too ... we send our love to their family," she added in response to the death on Thursday of legendary Bendigo trainer Allen Browell, aged 79.
Chapman, who has a small team of six horses in work, praised Farley for a great ride.
"He rode him so well. We're lucky, we nearly sneaked it (the win) last time too," she said.
"He has been knocking on the door, he's very consistent.
"Our other horse (Prison Bars) is a bit frustrating. He's got more ability, but we just can't get the best out of him.
"He missed it today, so maybe next time for him."
On the strength of Friday's win and three top three placings from five starts this preparation, Chapman would be reasonably confident win number two might just be around the corner.
Those sentiments were echoed by the in-form Farley.
"He put the writing on the wall last start, we just thought coming back to 1100 would really suit him," he said.
"He travelled really well in the run, just up outside the leader, but he took over and won pretty easily.
"It was good to get Danielle the winner she deserves and hopefully he can get confidence from that now and go on with it.
"(The Chapmans) are ripping people, they work so hard. They've only got a small team, but they treat every horse with a lot of respect and they put a lot of time and effort into them.
"To get them a result today (Friday) was great."
Snappy Tycoon gave the stable its first winner since Snappy Magnus' victory on the Ballarat Synthetic in July last year.
