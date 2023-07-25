KYNETON sprinter Snappy Magnus got his latest preparation off to a flying start, toughing it out for a resolute win at Ballarat Synthetic on Monday.
The Danielle Chapman-trained five-year-old notched up his fourth win in 25 career starts with a come-from-behind 1.25-length win over 1000m in benchmark 58 class.
Snappy Magnus looked to be under pressure on the turn, hitting what Chapman referred to as his usual 'flat spot'.
But the son of Magnus and She's Commanding finished too strong in the sprint home for Showies Best Shot and fellow Kyneton galloper Factually, who led the field into the straight.
He was nicely ridden by Declan Bates, who ended the day with a double.
Chapman, who part-owns Snappy Magnus with husband Steve and other family members, was thrilled to see him breakthrough for his second win of the soon to be completed 2022-23 season.
She quickly dedicated the win to her father, who had been battling illness.
"This (win) is for my dad, he hasn't been well," she said.
"He's always my main supporter, so it's great to do it for dad."
Having his first start since mid-March, Chapman said the gelding's 'freshness' was a key to the victory.
"His pet distance is 1100m, so we like to have him nice and fresh," she said.
"He's always been a very honest horse and he has always performed very well on the synthetic.
"He always has a flat spot and if they don't ride him out of that flat spot, we have trouble. But Declan rode him really well.
"If they think he's gone and they don't ride him hard through that flat spot, then he's too far back then.
"He always fights on well. He's a tough little horse.
Bates, who rode Snappy Magnus for the first time, said he was 'well-educated' pre-race about his racing pattern.
"I knew when he hit that flat spot to keep after him and he would find, and to his credit, he was very tough to run down that leader," the 35-year-old said.
"It was a tricky gate on a go-forward horse and I knew there was going to be good speed.
"I probably could have slotted in behind the leaders, but I was happy to sit just a little bit wider, just to keep him in that nice rhythm and have that kick back.
"I knew he just wanted to have that nice flowing rhythm.
"In fairness to him, that leader (Showies Best Shot) was not coming back to him, he had to really chase it down and he was very tough to get there."
Snappy Magnus last won in October last year at Ballarat Synthetic.
Three of his four career wins and three of his six placings have all been on the synthetic at Ballarat.
