Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Liam Howley-trained New York Hurricane underlines consistency with Geelong win

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Maskiell urges the Liam Howley-trained New York Hurricane to victory at Geelong on Friday. Picture by Racing Photos
Jason Maskiell urges the Liam Howley-trained New York Hurricane to victory at Geelong on Friday. Picture by Racing Photos

NEW York Hurricane has continued his consistent form by scoring a tough win at Geelong on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.