NEW York Hurricane has continued his consistent form by scoring a tough win at Geelong on Friday.
The Liam Howley-trained four-year-old notched up his third career win in 18 starts with a strong 1726m win in benchmark 0-64 company.
Superbly ridden by Jason Maskiell, the gelded son of Manhattan Rain and Al Dhakira charged to the front with 250m to run and had more than enough class and resolve to stave off a fast-finishing Rich Divinity to win by under a length.
Two of New York Hurricane's three wins have come during his consistent third preparation.
He was successful at Bendigo over 1500m in July and had been placed twice in three runs in between victories.
Howley was thrilled to see New York Hurricane carry on his good form.
"It was a really good win. He's a good consistent horse and I thought he was in his right race today," he said.
"His work has been super, so the team has done a good job.
"He has had a really consistent prep. We questioned the run there at Sandown (prior to his Bendigo win); he sort of baulked at it a little bit.
"But since then he's been really consistent and really tough and he showed up today the way we thought he really would."
Underlining his versatility, New York Hurricane's win on Friday came on a good 3 track.
His previous victories were on a heavy 8 at Bendigo and soft 5 at Pakenham.
"I think he's quite adaptable," Howley said.
"He was given a peach (of a ride) by Jason. It was good to get a winner with him; he's a good team player.
"I just thought it was a really good, tough win."
Maskiell, who had been aboard New York Hurricane on eight previous occasions for three placings, was thrilled to finally score a break through.
"I thought he'd been racing really well. He had a good gate, we had a soft run and once we got that break in between, if anything, I hit the front too early on him and he really started to think late," he said.
"But to his credit, he really stuck to his guns."
The win boosted New York Hurricane's prize earnings to $170.735.
It gave the Macedon Lodge trainer his second winner of the season, following on the heels of Naval Aviator, also at Geelong, on August 25.
READ MORE:
Howley will be looking forward to the appearance of the highly touted El Poder Del Sol at Sandown on Wednesday.
The three-year-old, who is a full brother to Howley's Group 1 ATC Derby runner-up Virtuous Circle, will target his maiden victory over 1500m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.