Farm fresh vege, gallery exhibits, nights out and folk festivals | What's On

Fancy your vege straight from the farm? PepperGreen Farm is hosting a pop-up produce market with seasonal fruit and veg from local growers. This free event is open to the community with summer produce available for purchase. When: Friday, February 16, 9am - 11.30am. Where: PepperGreen Farm, 40-44 Thunder Street, Bendigo, VIC, Australia, Victoria 3550
This one day event celebrates a diverse, compelling and exciting line-up of 16 artists who make music under the broad umbrella of folk. Taking place across four stages in three venues, The Bridge Hotel, Shedshaker Brewery and Boomtown Winery, all a short walking distance from each other, this is an afternoon-into-evening packed with locally sourced musical greatness, food, drinks and company. Tickets $85.95. More information here. When: Saturday, February 17, 2pm - 5pm Where: Multiple locations across Castlemaine
The Bendigo Family Nature Club is taking a trip out to the Campaspe to learn, explore and play. Join experts to talk about this special environment and join in on activities to encourage kids to engage with the landscape. Tickets $22.49. More info here. When: Saturday, February 17, 2pm - 5pm Where: English Bridge Road, English Bridge Rd, Goornong VIC 3557, Australia
Marong Summer Ball is back. Join locals for a Marong community event, proudly hosted by the Marong Cricket Club and Marong Football Netball Club. Dress semi formal, with cocktail food service and music by Luke Owens. $100 wet ticket includes beer, wine and cider. $50 dry ticket includes soft drink. When: Saturday, February 17, 7:30pm Where: Malone Park Recreation Reserve, 42 Malone Park Rd, Marong VIC 3515, Australia
Held every two years, the Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize attracts some of Australia's most accomplished artists, awarding a generous acquisitive cash prize of $50,000. The Prize provides Bendigo Art Gallery with the opportunity to survey a breadth of contemporary paintings by established and emerging artists from across Australia. Closes this weekend. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
Prepare to step back in time and embrace the spirit of ancient revelry at Piano Bar's Toga Party! Indulge your senses in a night where classical Rome meets the contemporary beats of the Piano Bar. Get ready to don your finest togas and dance the night away with highlights including a Toga Best Dressed Competition, drag shows and Greek and roman inspired drinks and shots. When: Saturday, February 17, 6-9pm Where: Piano Bar Bendigo, 264 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC, 3550
Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club. Learn to play one of the world's favourite games under experienced instructors, with structured lessons in a supportive learning environment. Five week course $80. When: Tuesday, February 20 - Tuesday, March 26 7-9pm. Where: Long Gully Community Centre, 23-29 Havilah Rd, Long Gully
This event is for autistic individuals and families to come and meet up. Enjoy board games, BYO device for a Kahoot quiz, and connect with like-minded individuals. $15 entry charge redeemable for soft drink upon arrival. All attendees under the age of 18 needs to be supervised with a parent, carer, support worker or responsible adult. Parents/carers/support workers require a ticket. May be claimable on NDIS if applicable. When: Friday, February 16, 6-8.30pm Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park St, Strathdale VIC 3550
In our time: four decades of art from China and beyond, a partnership with the the National Art School in Sydney, draws from the collection of Australian economist and diplomat Dr Geoff Raby AO, who served as the Australian ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011. Over a 35-year period beginning in the mid-1980s, Raby assembled a vibrant trove of works by more than 75 artists working in China and Australia. Themes explored include urban life, Chinese philosophy and cultural difference to social justice, human rights and nationhood. When: Friday, January 19 - Saturday, March 30 Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia
The Great Stupa is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with 10 days worth of celebrations. From Tai Chi, to face painting, to dragon dances, there is something for everyone. Check out the full program here. No ticket required, donations appreciated. When: Friday, February 9 - Sunday, February 18 2024. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Bendigo, Australia
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Spend some time outdoors and learn about one of Bendigo's best kept secrets, the Long Gully Community Garden. If you like what you see, join the volunteers and help make a difference in a welcoming and inclusive setting with the opportunity to share and learn new skills. The group works towards improving local food security, encouraging growing fresh food at home and creating a social environment. Meet Garden Facilitator Jonathan Ridnell and other people keen to develop their gardening skills and help at a Community Garden and learn about the proposed volunteer program for 2024. RSVP to garden@lgnc.org.au or 0419 461 308. When: Monday, February 26, 10am. Where: Long Gully Community Garden, 27 Energetic Street, Long Gully, VIC 3550
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs fortnightly, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
