Farm fresh vege, gallery exhibits, nights out and folk festivals | What's On

Spend some time outdoors and learn about one of Bendigo's best kept secrets, the Long Gully Community Garden. If you like what you see, join the volunteers and help make a difference in a welcoming and inclusive setting with the opportunity to share and learn new skills. The group works towards improving local food security, encouraging growing fresh food at home and creating a social environment. Meet Garden Facilitator Jonathan Ridnell and other people keen to develop their gardening skills and help at a Community Garden and learn about the proposed volunteer program for 2024. RSVP to garden@lgnc.org.au or 0419 461 308. When: Monday, February 26, 10am. Where: Long Gully Community Garden, 27 Energetic Street, Long Gully, VIC 3550