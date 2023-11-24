A 'mesmerising' work wins prestigious Arthur Guy painting prize

Senior Pitjantjatjara artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin is the winner of Bendigo Art Gallery's prestigious Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize for 2023.
The winning work, Antara, a representation of a ceremonial site slotted within Ms Goodwin's witchetty grub, or Maku, series was crowned on the evening of November 24.
"I paint the Antara storyline, the Witchetty Grub Tjukurpa," Ms Goodwin said.
"It is a very old storyline from a long time ago, and now I am looking after it."
Australian artist Ben Quilty made the announcement at the $50,000 prize's exhibition opening.
Chairperson of Mimili Maku Arts, owned and run by Anangu people, Ms Goodwin said the prize was the product of working everyday at her arts centre and the canvas preserved knowledge for the future.
"We all work hard together and keep our business and community strong," she said.
"And sometimes someone is lucky and wins a prize.
"I am happy to be the winner of this prize. You know my paintings are important, they keep knowledge for the next generation."
Gallery curational manager Lauren Ellis said the prize acknowledged Ms Goodwin's position as a senior artist.
"What makes it special is that as a senior Aboriginal artist, she has multiple roles as both a maker of paintings, but also a keeper of knowledge, a mentor, and an advocate for her community and young people," Ms Ellis said.
Judges Jason Smith, Director and CEO, Geelong Art Gallery and Guy family representative Penelope Wise were drawn into the work's "energy and how mesmerising" it was, Ms Ellis said.
"And that is something that is a great thing about art: you can not quantify or replicate it, but somehow in a great painting a great deal of energy is generated," she said.
Held every two years, the Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize attracts some of Australia's most accomplished artists, working as a "snapshot of painting practice across Australia".
The 2023 selection showed diverse interpretations of what 'painting' could mean, Ms Ellis said.
"[In the exhibit] you can see how many different types of painting styles there are, including often creative and sometimes debatable interpretations of painting," she said.
Some "interpretations" of painting included a canvas filled with died textiles, and a television exhibiting "digital painting".
"People are curious about what artists are doing now and they are fascinated to see the mix of historical references but also kinds of innovation that are happening across the country," Ms Ellis said.
"[The prize] is a great way to get kind of this sudden cross section of ideas, inspiration and comparisons."
With some artists on display from central Victoria, Ms Ellis said the prize was an opportunity to show those artists "in dialogue with peers from across the country".
"And I think it is a really important way for audiences, particularly when you're in a regional location, to get to see work from across the country," she said.
The Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize is open at the Bendigo Art Gallery from Saturday, November 25 2023 to Sunday, February 18 2024
