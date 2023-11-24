Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
A 'mesmerising' work wins prestigious Arthur Guy painting prize

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
Artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin with her Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize winning work Antara. Picture supplied
Artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin with her Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize winning work Antara. Picture supplied

Senior Pitjantjatjara artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin is the winner of Bendigo Art Gallery's prestigious Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize for 2023.

