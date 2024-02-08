Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo awakens the dragon for Lunar New Year at Great Stupa, Dai Gum San

DC
By David Chapman
February 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting ready at the Great Stupa for the Lunar New Year celebrations, Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Getting ready at the Great Stupa for the Lunar New Year celebrations, Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo will embrace its multi-cultural heritage with some spectacular events to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.