Bendigo awakens the dragon for Lunar New Year at Great Stupa, Dai Gum San

Bendigo will embrace its multi-cultural heritage with some spectacular events to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.
Lunar New Year celebrations start on Friday, February 9 when The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion launches a huge 10-day festival at the Buddhist temple in Myers Flat.
The Great Stupa's marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin said the festival would be filled with traditional and cultural performances, and an atmosphere of fun and unity.
"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us in celebrating the Year of the Dragon at the Great Stupa," he said.
"This festival is a testament to the cultural diversity and unity that makes our community vibrant and strong."
Among the highlights will be performances from the Central Victorian Lion dancers and Dragon Teams.
There will also be traditional dances from the Karen Community, traditional Chinese Guzheng music, and martial arts demonstrations from local group HH Kung Fu Club.
"It's not only the Chinese who celebrate the Lunar New Year but also other (Asian) cultures like Vietnam and Tibet," Mr Griffin said.
"Last year we were really rapt with the turnout with people coming up from Melbourne and it really is an exciting time."
Visitors can make lunar dragon tote bags, take traditional calligraphy lessons, face painting and try Tai Chi in the Peace Park.
"Not forgetting the delicious Lunar New Year inspired flavours from the Icecream Republic and the StupaView Café and you also receive a lucky gift from the Great Stupa," Mr Griffin said.
He encouraged people to come along to any day of the festival and take part in traditional ceremonies that symbolise good fortune, prosperity, and the spirit of renewal.
All activities are free to attend. Entry to the Great Stupa is by donation.
The full program for the 10-day festival can be viewed on The Great Stupa's website here.
The Great Stupa is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 10.30am to 5pm on weekends.
The Bendigo Chinese Association (BCA) is also hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at the Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct from 5.30pm on Saturday, February 10.
A special appearance from Sun Loong who retired in 2019 will be among the highlights of the event.
Lions dances, kung fu demonstrations, dragon parades, firecrackers and a dozen food vendors offering variety of cuisine will make for an enjoyable evening.
