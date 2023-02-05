Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club.
The Bendigo Bridge Club was established in 1979 and meets four times a week at the Long Gully Community Centre.
The club has about 120 members and competes for international points.
According to Graeme Hegarty, the best part about bridge is the possibility to learn new ways to play, and beginners once again have the chance to learn the game from scratch through a six-week lesson plan.
"I've been on and off for over 30 years and I'm still learning still new conventions," he said.
"It's all about talking across the table and what's in your hand, and then the card play's fairly simple; it's just like 500."
Bridge is a four-person game played in teams of two with a standard 52-card deck.
In Bendigo, players have the opportunity to be rates as they rise up the ranks, from local master, to state master before becoming a grand master.
Mr Hegarty said from last year's training sessions, the club gained five new players.
While "card-sense" helps, the door is always open for fresh faces, Mr Hegarty said.
Lessons are held ever Tuesday from February 14 to March 21 from 7pm to 9pm. The cost of the lessons is $80, which covers books, notes and other resource material.
For more information contact Peter Goddard on 0409 617 175 or at goddards@gmail.com.
