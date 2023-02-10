Castlemaine will play host to some of the best young folk musicians in the region this weekend as a whole street prepares to soak up the sound.
Bridge Hotel owners Jeremy and Pat Furze are keen to once again run the Town Folk Festival on Saturday showcasing plenty of live music building on their work featuring artists regularly throughout the year.
"Just for some fun I came up with the idea of putting a stage on the street next to the pub and shutting down the street and sort of using our stages inside and outside the venue (for the festival)," Jeremy said.
"And then we also collaborate with the two venues, our neighbours, Boomtown Winery and Shedshaker Brewery.
"So we actually have four stages running throughout the afternoon and evening and we have 16 artists playing."
The first acts will start at 2.50pm on Saturday, February 11, with the line-up coming to a close at 10.15pm, and the festival is almost sold out.
"Last year we started with 300 ticket sales and this year we've sold 500 tickets so it's close to sell out," Jeremy said.
"I think we can go up to 550 so it's been a great response.
"I think there will probably be a lot of people coming back from last year because it was a successful event so it's something we hope to do again in the future for sure."
Jeremy and the team are happy to be highlighting some terrific young musicians and bringing in hundreds of visitors from Melbourne and further afield.
"My background is in music and I'm an artist manager myself and the folk genre is a little less mainstream," he said.
"What that means is they don't get much of a look in with Triple J or commercial radio or a lot of the mainstream media and they kind of fall off the radar a bit.
"I noticed there were quite a lot of artists in that boat in Australia who just don't quite have the platform to really get their music heard.
"There are a lot of folk festivals, but I guess a lot of them are perhaps a bit more traditional and there's this great community of younger artists who are making really interesting sort of funky music."
Jeremy said some artists in the line-up are local including Castlemaine's The Maes - "a world-class folk band" and band Big Scary whose drummer Joe lives in Castlemaine.
Other artists include Workhorse, Hannah McKittrick, Felicity Cripps Band, Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton, Jade Imagine, Hannah Cameron, Parvyn, Hannah Blackburn, Maple Glider, Danika, Phoebe Go, Mimi Gilbert, The Rechords and Folk Bitch Trio.
Around a third of attendees are local from Castlemaine or Bendigo, with the rest set to come from Melbourne or other areas of the state.
"I think that's pretty similar to what we had last year," Jeremy said.
"It's a good result because I really like the idea of lots of Melbourne people coming up and and seeing what's going on up here."
Remaining tickets will be available at townfolkfestival.com or at the door on Saturday for $80.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
