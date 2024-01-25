Vixens visit to buoy Strikers ahead of Victorian Netball League debut

EXCITEDLY preparing for their debut Victorian Netball League season, the Bendigo Strikers' pre-season campaign has received a massive boost, with Super Netball club Melbourne Vixens confirming they will visit the city next month for a joint showcase.
Announced on Thursday, the Vixens will be Bendigo bound for an open training session and community day on Saturday, February 10.
The visit will coincide with a trio of exhibition matches between the Strikers and Boroondara Express at Red Energy Arena, where the Vixens will also hold a community clinic.
The clashes against the Express, who were championship division runners-up last season, will be the Strikers' first official practice matches ahead of their long-awaited VNL debut against Southern Saints on March 6.
The Strikers have joined the state's premier netball competition in 2024 as one of three new clubs, alongside the Gippsland Stars and Melton-based Western Warriors.
Both the Strikers championship and 23-and-under teams - respectively led by coaches Tracey Brereton and Jayden Cowling - will be in action against the Express, as will the new club's development squad.
It's a fabulous coup for the Strikers as they continue to gather momentum in the lead-up to an exhilarating first season in the state competition.
"It is fantastic to have Netball Vic and the Vixens announce their trip to Bendigo and providing the Strikers with an opportunity to kick-start the season with our first practice match as part of the program," Strikers president Melinda Keighran said.
"It's a key milestone for the Strikers squad's preparation for the start of the season and, from a club perspective, it's an amazing opportunity to springboard our connection to our new fan base and the local netball community."
Following the VNL matches, the Vixens will be put through their paces in an open training session, where fans can watch their favourite athletes and gain an insight into the high-performance training environment.
Their visit will come nearly 12 months to the day since their appearance last year for a blockbuster schedule of community events and matches in Bendigo involving GIANTS Netball, Adelaide Thunderbirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning.
Netball Victoria CEO Andrea Pearman is thrilled at the prospect of a return to Bendigo for the Vixens.
"The Bendigo netball community showed us just how passionate they are in 2023, and we're pleased to be returning this year to showcase some exciting developments in the region, including the introduction of the Bendigo Strikers to our state's premier competition, the Victorian Netball League," she said.
"The Vixens are also excited to be heading back to Bendigo, this time to give fans a glimpse into the intensity and demands of the high-performance training environment, and to meet some of the up-and-coming stars of Victorian netball from the region as part of our community activities."
Bookings for the community clinic and meet and greet are compulsory, with tickets including entry to the showcourt for VNL matches and the Vixens' open training session.
All tickets for the event are general admission and on sale now via Ticketek.
The Vixens visit is supported by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said the city was delighted to welcome the Vixens back and to have the opportunity for the Bendigo Strikers to take to the court for the first time as a team at home.
"Bendigo loves its netball, so it is wonderful for aspiring junior players to be able to meet elite netballers and watch those at the top of their game at the fantastic Red Energy Arena," he said.
10am : Doors open.
10.30am: Community clinic including Vixens player signing (court 3). Bookings compulsory.
10.30am: VNL Development squads: Bendigo Strikers vs Boroondara Express (court six).
10.30am: VNL 23-and-under: Bendigo Strikers vs Boroondara Express (show court).
11.50am : VNL Championship: Bendigo Strikers vs Boroondara Express (show court).
1.15pm: Vixens open training session (1.5 hours).
2.45pm: Panel discussion (show court).
