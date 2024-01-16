Bendigo Strikers ready to get back to business

AFTER a break over Christmas and New Year's, Bendigo Strikers players will hit the court for their first training session of 2023 on Wednesday.
The club is expected to waste no time in putting players through their paces as the countdown starts in earnest towards its much anticipated Victorian Netball League (VNL) debut against Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre on March 6.
For the Strikers' high performance coach Patrick Blood, the return to training looms as a crucial opportunity to build on the impressive gains made by the Strikers' championship and 23-and-under players during an invigorating and ultra-positive pre-Christmas training block.
"We made a really good start before Christmas and I was actually really surprised about the fitness levels," he said.
"I thought we were becoming quite ready to go, which is a testament to the players involved and their commitment."
The Strikers were one of three new clubs admitted to the VNL competition for the next five years when licences were finalised last August.
They will be joined by fellow newcomers, the Melton-based Western Warriors and Gippsland Stars, which will field only a 23-and-under team this season.
Flood, who has previously plied his strength and conditioning trade with the Bendigo Spirit and Bendigo Braves basketball teams, believed the years long wait for Bendigo to secure a VNL licence had only spurred players to make the most of their opportunity.
"There's been such a great buy-in," he said.
"From my point of view, the fitness and that side of things has been really good.
"Over the break, we've kept a bit of an eye on players and they have really bought into what we are doing, so we are really looking forward to getting back to training on Wednesday and seeing how everyone is.
"It's not long until round one of course, so we'll see where their fitness is at now.
"We'll run some fitness testing on Wednesday and then be quickly back into the swing of things back on court.
"I'm sure everyone will be ready to go."
Blood is anticipating a refined role in the weeks ahead as the focus for the Strikers switches to on-court work.
"I obviously tried to play a big role early, setting some standards fitness-wise, but as they begin to spend more time on court, the extra running blocks become smaller and smaller," he said.
"Following on from that I will work more on the rehab of players and making sure they are up to scratch to be on court.
"My role comes second to the girls being on court, which is the most important thing."
The Strikers will have just 60 days from their first training session for 2024 until their first game.
Blood backed inaugural championship coach Tracey Brereton to have her charges ready to fire in round one and said it had been a privilege to work alongside her.
"She's super-passionate. As a high performance coach, she has just let me play my role and has backed me in, which has been awesome," he said.
"She really brings a lot of energy to the role.
"Being a new club, there's a bit of an unknown to it all, but it's exciting and I know we are in good hands.
"There's a real local feel about the team, which is the best part about it.
The Strikers will play three home games in Bendigo, all of them on Sundays.
They will play Boroondara Express on April 28; Geelong Cougars on May 19; and Southern Saints on June 2.
Amelia Brock, Ashley Ryan, Bridgette Furphy, Charlotte Sexton, Chelsea Sartori, Heather Oliver, Imogen Sexton, Meg Williams, Milly Wicks, Ruby Turner, Teal Hocking.
Abby Larkin, Chloe Langley, Ella Flavell, Eloise Rodda, Grace Hammond, Hannah Richards, Harriet Gall, Jorja Clode, Mackenzie O'Dwyer, Megan Wilson, Mia McCrann-Peters, Shae Clifford, Taylah Lloyd, Torie Skrijel.
