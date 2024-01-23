Strikers make sharp return to training as VNL debut draws closer

THE Bendigo Strikers' bid to make a strong first-up impression in the Victorian Netball League will face a tough early test.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A February 10 clash against last season's championship runner-up Boroondara Express will serve as coach Tracey Brereton's team's first official practice match.
The clash in Melbourne will be followed by a double header the following weekend in Bendigo against Hawks.
The matches will serve as the Strikers' main preparation for their much-craved VNL debut against Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre on March 6.
After a few weeks off over the New Year period, the Strikers' championship and 23-and-under players returned to training last week, where the group was quick to recapture the spirit and energy of their pre-Christmas training block.
"We started off with a fitness test, just to see how the girls have gone in their summer phase by themselves and it's pleasing to say most came back in early great shape and really improved on their fitness," Brereton said.
"You trust the girls to go away and do the work and they've done the work.
"The next block (of training) will be pretty intense. It won't only include their two sessions a week and their other off-court stuff, but it will also start to include some match practice."
For a club looking to make its presence felt early in its existence, Brereton said there was no better way for the Strikers to kick-start their practice matches than against the Express, a perennial VNL powerhouse and last season's runner-up.
"They were in the grand final, so that's going to be a huge challenge," she said.
"But what an opportunity it is to play a team like that; and again, what an opportunity to play a team like Hawks, who finished just outside the four. It's a bit of a barometer.
"What I do like is that I have such a versatile team, so this next training phase will really help me decide what direction players will be going in terms of positions."
In terms of the personnel and the people we have involved, it's the perfect group of players to start this campaign- Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton
Brereton is grateful to the Hawks for making the commitment to travel to Bendigo for a weekend, with the schedule likely to include one practice match each on Saturday and Sunday.
"There will obviously be some internal matches on top of that, but not much of a chance to fit anything in more," she said.
"The season starts at the start of March, so we'll have to start to really hammer in our structures and defensive schemes and the way we want to play.
"It's a pretty heavy block ahead."
On top of their Strikers commitments, Brereton acknowledged players would have responsibilities to fulfill with their own football-netball league clubs.
Eight of the Strikers' 11-listed championship players have been drawn from Bendigo league clubs - three from Kangaroo Flat and five from Sandhurst.
They are Chelsea Sartori, Ashley Ryan and Milly Wicks (Kangaroo Flat), and Heather Oliver, Charlotte Sexton, Imogen Sexton, Ruby Turner and Meg Williams (Sandhurst).
They are joined by Rochester youngster Teal Hocking, Amelia Brock (Seymour) and Bridgette Furphy (Bell Park in the Geelong FNL).
Brereton said it was important players were not cut off from their community clubs.
"I'm a country girl and I know how it works; you still have to have that connection to your community and club, so we'll work in to make sure the local clubs are involved," she said.
"I feel the girls are tracking the right way.
"As a start-up club, there are obviously some challenges getting it to where we want.
"But in terms of the personnel and the people we have involved, it's the perfect group of players to start this campaign.
"We won't be that team that will be around the bottom, we'll be very much mid and pushing in (to the top four).
"That's what I am aiming for.
"It is hard as some other clubs have signed some big names, but you just don't know what their commitment is to SSN (Super Netball) and as training partners.
"You really don't know what other teams are like until you start playing them."
The Strikers will play three games in Bendigo during their debut season, all on Sundays.
They will play Boroondara Express on April 28, Geelong Cougars on May 19, and Southern Saints on June 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.