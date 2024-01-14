Hayes excited to take coaching reins at Inglewood

INGLEWOOD has unveiled classy midcourter Abbey Hayes as its A-grade coach for the 2024 LVFNL netball season.
Hayes, best and fairest in her debut season for the Blues in 2023, replaces Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman, who did not seek reappointment after last season.
She will be hoping to guide the Blues up the ladder following their eighth-place finish in 2023.
It's an exciting moment for Hayes, who will be coaching at A-grade level for the first time.
With the Blues having shown genuine improvement as last season wore on, she is excited for what lies ahead.
"We've got a nice young group of girls and a lot of talent, so I am hoping we can be very competitive this year and improve on what we started last year," Hayes said.
"We were quite a new group last year, so it probably took most of the season for us to gel and learn how to play with each other.
"But we have kept a lot of our girls, which is exciting, and we have a few new girls coming into the group.
"It's going to be a very young team, but there is a lot of talent to work with.
"I'm hoping we can continue to develop and work even better as a team."
On the player front, the Blues will be without last year's runner-up best and fairest Taya Bartram and Lily Wynne due to university commitments.
Their loss will be offset by recruits Taylah and Georgia Harrison.
Recruited from BFNL club Strathfieldsaye, Hayes could not speak more highly of her first season at Inglewood last year.
"I feel I came to the club at a great time; the people there are great. I really enjoyed it, especially the social side of things," she said.
"Everyone is very friendly and it is a great community club. Everyone gets involved and plays their part.
"It's a really nice to be a part of."
The 27-year-old is embracing the challenge of combining playing and coaching for the first time in her career.
"I haven't done a whole lot of coaching. I have coached juniors before when I was at Strath and was an assistant coach with Elyse Morgan, but nothing like this before," she said.
"It will be a nice challenge and very exciting.
"I helped out last year with planning trainings and helping out with a few other things, so I am excited by it all, especially with such a great group of girls to work with."
Hayes identified improvement across the playing group as her early aim and the key to the Blues becoming even more competitive than last season.
"i just want to see us work well as a team to get the basics and fundamentals right, and if we are playing as a team, hopefully success will come," she said.
Hayes' first game as coach will come in round two against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, which will also be aiming to climb back up the ladder after finishing ninth in 2023.
The Bears will also have a new coach, with midcourter Danielle O'Toole taking over the reins after making the switch across from rival club Marong.
Inglewood has the bye in round one.
1. Maiden Gully YCW 15-1
2. Mitiamo 13-3
3. Marong 11-4
4. Pyramid Hill 11-4
5. Newbridge 8-8
6. Bridgewater 7-9
7. Calivil United 4-12
8. Inglewood 2-14
9. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 0-16
