Ward, Wayman take the helm at Inglewood

INGLEWOOD'S planned return to the LVFNL A-grade netball ranks has received a significant boost with the signing of a pair of experienced and well-known coaches.
The Blues have appointed former premiership stars Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman to jointly take charge of the club's A and B-grade teams.
The pair needs no introduction to Inglewood or to the Loddon Valley league after playing key roles in the Blues' last A-grade premiership win in 1994, Ward as captain and Wayman as playing coach.
It was the same year Inglewood celebrated a trifecta of senior netball premierships, also winning B and C-grade.
Their appointment follows an exhaustive and at times 'challenging' search by the Blues for coaches.
One of the most decorated netballers in the club's and North Central region's history in her playing days, Ward is a three-time A-grade premiership player with the Blues and a six-time A-grade league best and fairest winner.
Her legacy lives on with the Loddon Valley league's A-grade best and fairest award named in her honour as the Helen Ward Medal.
Wayman was playing coach of the Blues during their successful 1992-94 era, leading the club to a flag in her final season at the helm.
Ward, who last coached the Blues' 17-and-unders in 2021, said she was looking forward to reuniting with Wayman and leading Inglewood into a new era.
"Dianne hasn't coached for a while, but she did ask me if I would co-coach with her as she was interested, but she didn't want to do it on her own," she said.
"I had to put a bit of thought into it - I have grandchildren I like to go and watch play footy and netball, but that will be on hold next year.
"We're hopeful 2023 will be a good season for Inglewood."
Ward said the pair were optimistic about having enough numbers to fill all teams in readiness for the 2023 season.
She praised the tireless groundwork of netball operations manager Shasta Maher in organsing a few tryouts in Bendigo in recent weeks, with the response described as 'extremely positive'.
"We've got 47 girls who have shown interest. We'll have another trial on the 12th of January, when Dianne and I will go and have a look at them," Ward said.
"We haven't really been involved to this point, having only been appointed.
"But the numbers seem positive and hopefully we'll get the four senior teams out of it."
The Blues did not field an A-grade team this year, but did so in the shortened 2021 season and also in 2019.
One of the biggest priorities for the new joint coaches will be bolstering the club's junior program.
"That was one of my main reasons for coming back. We want to keep our local junior girls interested and that creates community support as well as their parents and grandparents come along," Ward said.
"That gets the club up and about.
"There's been some hard times for the club in recent times, but we want to encourage these (junior) girls as much as possible. They're the future of our club."
There was further cause for encouragement for Inglewood's netballers on the weekend, with the club's 15-and-under team claiming the twilight premiership at Golden City.
