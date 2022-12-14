Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ward, Wayman take the helm at Inglewood

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:20am, first published December 14 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Ward

INGLEWOOD'S planned return to the LVFNL A-grade netball ranks has received a significant boost with the signing of a pair of experienced and well-known coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.