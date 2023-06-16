INGLEWOOD will strive for more consistency as the Blues head into the second half of the LVFNL netball home and away season.
While the Blues finished the first half of the season with only one win, co-coaches Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman can see plenty of positives emerging from their first eight games together in the club's first year back in A-grade since 2021.
With eight games now under their belt, Ward is hoping the Blues can continue to grow and improve together, starting this Saturday against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, who they beat by 12 goals in the opening round of the season.
"When we start a game, we seem to be able to stick with teams for the first quarter, but then we drop away," Ward said.
"But I think it will just come down to time. The girls are starting to get used to each other, as a lot of them hadn't played together before.
"This week will be a really good test to see where we've got to. Hopefully we can have another win, given we did beat them at the start of the year. But they have no doubt improved as well."
Having had players missing through injury and illness at different times throughout the first nine rounds, the Blues coaches are also hoping to field a more consistent line-up over the next few months.
Among those to have missed a group of games is Lily Wynne, who positively returned to the line-up in the Blues' pre-bye loss against Calivil United.
MORE LVFNL NEWS:
Ward could not fault her players' commitment and endeavour.
"I've said to the girls that the scoreline doesn't always paint the proper picture that we are seeing," she said.
"There have been some very good parts of games, but sometimes we've just struggled to get our goals in and when it comes back the other way, their goals go straight through.
"I'm sure that we'll work on that. They are only a young side and if they can stick together, they should show a lot of promise.
"I feel the team is starting to settle and learn how each other plays."
The Blues have been well led by their centre and captain Abbey Hayes, while Taya Bartram has been prominent at goal attack.
In defence, goal keeper Grace Christiansen has performed exceptionally and more than held her own against some of the league's best shooters.
The Bears will be chasing their first win since round 15 of the 2019 season.
Meanwhile, after playing eight straight away games through the first half of the season, Newbridge will play the first of eight straight at home on Saturday against Calivil United.
The Maroons will start the second round in fifth spot at 4-4, while the Demons will be looking to build on their 2-6 mark.
Hopeful of forcing its way into the five in time for finals, Bridgewater (4-4) hosts third-placed Mitiamo (6-2).
Due to a round nine bye, the Mean Machine have not played a game since their 77-49 loss to Marong on May 27.
The Superoos beat the Panthers in round nine by nine goals.
Calivil United 37 lost to Newbridge 39
Mitiamo 72 defeated Bridgewater 37
Inglewood 47 defeated Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 35
MGYCW 56 defeated Marong 47
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.