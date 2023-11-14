O'Toole embraces fresh challenge as first-year coach at Bears Lagoon-Serpentine

AS HER netball and basketball opponents and teammates from throughout the years can attest to, Danielle O'Toole has never been one to take a backward step or to shy away from a challenge.
And it's with that same mindset the 22-year-old will embark upon her first netball head coaching gig.
O'Toole has taken on the role of coach of LVFNL club Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The tenacious midcourter and accomplished dual-code athlete has joined the Bears following a standout season with rival club Marong in 2023.
She finished equal fifth in the league's Helen Ward Medal count in a season in which the Panthers made it through to the preliminary final.
They came extraordinarily close to clinching a grand final berth, beaten by only one goal by Mitiamo..
Recruited to Marong from BFNL club South Bendigo by 2023 Panthers coach Sue Borserio, O'Toole cited her former mentor as one of the major influences in her decision to pursue coaching.
"I came out to the Loddon Valley league with Sue last year and absolutely loved it and coaching is something I've always sort of been interested in. But being 22, I never thought it would come so soon," she said.
"But the opportunity came up and I thought, why not? Why not try something new?
"With Sue not coaching this year, I thought I wouldn't be able to play for her, so when this came up I thought why not give it a crack."
Borserio was originally responsible for enticing O'Toole, a gifted basketballer with the Bendigo Braves, into netball as a junior at Kangaroo Flat.
Now in purple and gold, O'Toole said the highly-regarded Borserio would continue to be an influence on her netball.
"She's super-experienced and I respect her opinion a lot and always have," she said.
"She was one of my under-17s coaches and then she took me out to Marong with her.
"She is someone I will rely on heavily."
O'Toole is fully embracing the fresh challenge and change in environment at Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
She admits to knowing only a few of the Bears' A-grade players from this season, but does not see that as any sort of disadvantage.
"I work with one of the girls that plays here and I have a couple of family friends at the club, but nothing that you would say connects me here," she said.
"It was all a bit unexpected, but at the same time very exciting."
The new Bears coach will take charge of a team that has not won an A-grade game since the 2019 season, when they won five and finished sixth on the ladder.
While wins did not eventuate in either 2022 or 2023, the club did well to compete at A-grade level, after not being able to field a team in the top-tier of the Loddon Valley competition in 2021.
As the Bears sets their sights on climbing their way back up the ladder, O'Toole will be preaching a gradual and steady approach to improvement.
"Yes, it's going to be a massive challenge, but I am really looking forward to meeting all the girls and getting started," she said.
"We have our grading day coming up soon and from there we'll go forward.
"Obviously, I am very competitive, so I'm up for the challenge.
"One or two players can make plenty of difference, so hopefully we can recruit a few players in.
"I'm still talking to a few potential newbies, but nothing is set in stone as of yet.
"We'll get a good pre-season under our belts ... and it will be a tough one. But I have no doubt we can move forward."
The Bears will soon have some exciting juniors making their way through the ranks, with their 17-and-under team playing off in this year's grand final against Bridgewater, and their 15-and-unders also playing finals.
