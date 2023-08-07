INGLEWOOD co-coach Helen Ward says a win for the Blues in their final home and away season match this weekend would be the perfect ending to a year of definite progress on the netball court.
The Blues will enter their away clash against Calivil United with renewed confidence after pushing finals-bound Pyramid Hill to the brink last Saturday.
While the Bulldogs were without several players, including 2017 premiership stars Gabby Kennedy, Jess Holdstock and Abbey Dingwall, the Blues did well to lead their rivals at the end of each of the first three quarters, before going down by only three goals.
Ward, who has coached the Blues this season alongside Dianne Wayman, hopes it will give her players the confidence they need to get over the Demons and score their third win of the season.
Three wins would be a handy return for the Blues, who returned to the A-grade competition this season following a hiatus in 2022.
With the Blues leading by four goals at quarter time and still in front midway through the final term, the clash against Pyramid Hill brought a rollercoaster of emotions.
"We were winning up until the final couple of minutes, but just a few bad moments cost us," Ward said.
"The girls did play well. Pyramid were missing a couple of players, but still, we gave them a good run for their money.
"We have one game left against Calivil, so hopefully we can bring the same effort next week and get a bit of reward for the girls' hard work."
At the other end of the court, young goal shooter and Rising Star nominee Emily Leach continued her solid form.
Turning her attention to the clash against Calivil United, Ward is optimistic the Blues can capitalise on their chances should they find themselves in front late in this weekend's contest.
"Winning can be a bit of a skill of its own and perhaps you end up with a bit of doubt in your own mind when you get to a winning position," she said.
"Especially against the good sides.
"But fingers crossed, it would be a nice way to end the season for the girls if we can get that win."
Round 18 draw: Newbridge v Pyramid Hill; Calivil United v Inglewood; Bears Lagoon-Serpentine v Maiden Gully YCW; Marong v Mitiamo; Bridgewater bye.
