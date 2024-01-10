Liam Howley confident of a strong year ahead for stable

AFTER an enchanting first year, albeit not quite a full 12 months, back at Macedon Lodge, trainer Liam Howley is looking forward with plenty of optimism.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The dual Group 1-winning trainer was happy with his stable's progress during 2023, headlined by his return as a public trainer to the former Lloyd Williams-owned facility, and a Group 1 ATC Derby placing with Virtuous Circle.
Further momentum was gathered late in the year with a pair of country cup wins by Station One, adding to an Elmore Cup win earlier in the year by Bainbridge.
Howley, who headed into the new year with eight wins on the board in the 2023-24 season, insisted there was plenty for his young team to feel proud about from last year.
"We're very satisfied with the results .... probably beyond what our expectations were with three cups and a second in a derby and a couple of Group 2 placings along the way," he said
"We'll always look at trying to raise the bar and will continue to do so this year.
"We are planning on buying again, which we didn't buy a lot of yearlings last year.
"We've got a nice crop of two-year-olds at the moment, but it's time to restock.
"I've tapped a few on the head over the last couple of weeks, the ones who are holding us up a bit.
"We have plenty of room now, so we'll restock and hopefully find the next Virtuous Circle."
Looking ahead, Howley is full of confidence for the stable in 2024 as he continues to capitalise on the benefits of his dual operations at Macedon Lodge and on-course at Kyneton.
With a crop of exciting youngsters making their way through the system, he is planning for an exciting autumn.
"I'm looking forward to a really good autumn. We've got a really good bunch of fillies that we've been really patient with, so I am hoping some of them step up - Usk Valley and a couple of others," he said.
"She ran a couple of good seconds, Usk Valley, so she is potentially an Oaks horse.
"She got a bit of a bug after her first run and floundered at Sandown, which was probably the remnants being post-viral.
"It looks like she has come back bigger and stronger.
"And I have a nice Almanzor filly who is ready to kick off and race this preparation. She was pretty close last time around, but again got a virus.
"There are a couple of nice fillies and we have a couple of nice colts - Onlygoldwildo and a nice Trapeze Artist colt - so I am hoping there is enough there to have a really good autumn.
"Hopefully we get some rain as I have a few who just need that give in the ground.
"A nice wet autumn would mean we see the best of them, and hopefully from that lot comes our spring products."
Howley is in no rush with his Group 1-placegetter Virtuous Circle, with the four-year-old still spelling following a gruelling spring campaign that culminated in him finishing 19th in the $8.4 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
Placed three times at either Group 1 or group 2 level during his career, the son of Almanzor is expected to return by late-autumn at the earliest.
"He jarred up pretty badly post-Cup, so I am giving him a good spell," he said.
"He's put on some good weight and is starting to turn the corner.
"He'll have another couple of weeks out and then we'll get him back in and plan for a very late autumn, into the winter (campaign).
"He just needs give in the ground now and I have done away with trying to get that one good run on good ground.
"We'll just be very selective where we run him now.
"If he heads to Sydney, all well and good, if not we might see if there is something like the Q22 or one of those races in Queensland that might suit.
"I think he'll have a pretty quiet year to be honest."
Howley will have a pair of potential runners over the next two days, with Platinum Destroyer headed to Pakenham on Thursday and Tyzel the first emergency in the three-old fillies maiden Cranbourne on Friday night.
Platinum Destroyer, a three-year-old Smart Missile gelding, will be aiming to go one better following a promising second on debut at Yarra Valley before Christmas.
Blaike McDougall is booked to ride both horses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.