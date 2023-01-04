TWO years after branching out on his own and establishing a training base at Kyneton, Liam Howley is preparing to make a stunning return to Macedon Lodge.
It follows last year's sale of the elite training facility and property by its former owner and racing luminary Lloyd Williams to Melbourne businessman Bruce Dixon.
Macedon Lodge will continue operations as a commercial training centre, with Howley to be the first trainer to move in and the only one to move his primary stable to the facility.
It marks an exciting and sentimental homecoming for the 41-year-old horseman, who spent the formative years of his training career at Macedon Lodge as Williams' private trainer.
He enjoyed good success, highlighted by a pair of Group 1 wins with Almandin in the $1.47 million Tancred Stakes at Rosehill in 2018 and with Homesman in the $750,000 Underwood Stakes in the same year.
Homesman went on to finish second in the $5 million Group 1 Caulfield Cup two starts later behind Best Solution.
Howley, who broke the news to his ownership base on Wednesday morning, is super-excited about the next chapter of his training career.
"I spent my first few years as a trainer at the elite facility in its former ownership, trained the last two Group 1 winners off the property and can't wait to get back," he said.
"It's been a bit of a work in progress, but I couldn't be more excited to be honest.
"It was probably late-October when I first sat down with Bruce (Dixon) and the team. We needed to get things right and make sure it was a good fit for us.
"But I've been keen to get the team back there. Taking a young team back there is probably the most important thing.
"I've always had a love for the property, but thought it would thrive with a young team there; a young vibrant team of staff and some nice young horses.
"We'll have the potential for 50 (horses) to be based there and we should be able to fill that pretty easy.
"We've got in the vicinity of 100 on the books now. Plenty in pre-training and one-out, one-in at the moment.
"The bigger facility will give us a bit more of scope. We don't want to get much bigger than that.
"I want to make sure we are doing well, but just that little bit more room will be great, as will the access to the facilities there. The tracks, paddocks, the water walkers and the pool all under the one roof will set us up for the future."
Howley praised Dixon as 'an impressive and shrewd businessman with a great plan in place for the property', with Matt Tillett and Mark Player already appointed to run the facility.
"Both are highly respected industry professionals I have been fortunate enough to work with in the past," he said.
"I look forward to working with this team in both the next chapter for Liam Howley Racing and Macedon Lodge.
"More than anything else, I believe this will take our business and your horses to the next level.
"Most exciting is being able to throw the doors open and bring people in and showcase a beautiful facility and get them up close and personal with their horses."
Howley will continue to operate a training base at Kyneton, eventually moving into the on-course stables vacated in November by the retired George Osborne.
"A lot of our young horses will come in through there and do at least some time there. It's too good a facility not to utilise," he said.
"We'll have some horses and a chief of staff based there and hopefully provide our clients with the best of both worlds, the farm-life and on-course.
"There's been a lot of excited texts and emails this morning with the news and for the owner experience, I think it's going to be amazing."
Twenty-one of Howley's 37 career wins have come since his move to Kyneton, the biggest of which was achieved by Virtuous Circle in the $150,000 Hugh Wallace-Smith Handicap at Moonee Valley last August.
The three-year-old colt was subsequently placed twice at Group level, including the Group 2 Vase at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate Day.
Howley is hopeful Virtuous Circle, who trialled at Wangaratta on Wednesday, might be the horse to deliver his next Group 1 victory.
"He's in good nick. The plan is to hopefully get into the Guineas, so we'll look to early February (as his comeback)," he said.
"Potentially he'll trial again on January 20 at Bendigo and then we'll make some plans after that.
"He's come back well - fitter and stronger. Fitness-wise, he's brought some good residual form from the spring, so I'm pretty happy with him.
"The next couple of weeks as we tighten him up will tell the story."
