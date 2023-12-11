Bendigo Advertiser
Next Station reached: Howley-trained galloper lands third country cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:38pm
MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley and Station One's dream country cups run continued on Sunday, with the five-year-old gelding taking out the $70,000 Traralgon Cup (1900m).

