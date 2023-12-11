Next Station reached: Howley-trained galloper lands third country cup

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley and Station One's dream country cups run continued on Sunday, with the five-year-old gelding taking out the $70,000 Traralgon Cup (1900m).
Superbly ridden by Ballarat jockey Alana Kelly, the front-running son of Toronado made it back-to-back cup wins following his victory in the $50,000 Dunkeld Cup (1800m) last month.
It was the third in total for Station One, who notched up his first cup win in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2200m) at Bendigo late last year.
He was a pleasing third in this year's Kyneton Cup (2006m), run back at Kyneton in November, before winning at Dunkeld.
Taking up his familiar role out in front, Station One ($5.50) was seriously challenged at the 600m by Samedi ($4.40), but kicked clear on entering the straight and kept on going for a 1.75 length win over the favourite Starspangled Baby ($3.30), with Samedi battling on for third.
"I just went a different tack of not necessarily shooting for the stars and taking on city races all the time - which I think he is at that level - but just to keep him a bit fresher and try and pluck around the edges. It's worked.
"He's in a good rhythm, his program suits him, he's happy and healthy, and he's gone to a new level in terms of his ability."
Among the most pleasing aspects of Station One's back-to-back cup wins for Howley has been the horse's courage under pressure.
"The old Station One, as soon as he got headed, he'd be looking for the white flag and would get a bit intimidated," he said.
"But as time has gone on, he's hardened up and matured.
"Now he almost wants a horse to come up outside of him and give him a challenge, as he just grows another leg.
"The last two starts, we have seen the best of him."
The win gave 24-year-old Kelly a perfect two wins from two rides aboard Station One, after piloting him to victory in the Dunkeld Cup.
"I've always liked Alana on those sorts of horses, she has a really great sense of timing about her," Howley said.
"She gets them to balance up and can read their energy.
"He's the sort of horse you are better off knowing than not knowing - he's a bit quirky.
"But she really clicked with him at Dunkeld and again on Sunday. She could not have ridden him any better. It was a peach of a ride."
The fifth win of Station One's career, from 23 starts, boosted his prize earnings to $274,500, to go alongside a trio of country cups.
Howley said it had been a wonderful ride for the horse's owners.
"The owners love it - they love winning cups," he said.
"They don't care if it's the Traralgon Cup or the Melbourne Cup to b honest, they party the same way."
Howley will now weigh up his options with Station One, with a trip to Moonee Valley on December 23 among the possibilities.
