Apprentice Danica Munro marks special first race win in Elmore Cup

By Kieran Iles
June 5 2023 - 8:45am
Apprentice jockey Danica Munro and trainer Liam Howley celebrate their success with Bainbridge in Saturday's $40,000 Elmore Cup. It was the young rider's first win in the saddle. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
TRAINER Liam Howley has continued his affinity with winning country cup races at Bendigo following Bainbridge's tough victory in the $40,000 Elmore Cup (1600m) on Saturday.

