TRAINER Liam Howley has continued his affinity with winning country cup races at Bendigo following Bainbridge's tough victory in the $40,000 Elmore Cup (1600m) on Saturday.
The lightly-raced seven-year-old gelding was second-up from a year-and-a-half spell due to complications from an infected tendon sheath, but raised hopes he could return to somewhere near his best with a stirring win.
His victory came six months after Howley landed a stirring Kyneton Cup triumph at Bendigo with Station One.
It was an exciting day all round for Howley and his young team at Macedon Lodge.
Bainbridge was ridden by stable apprentice and long-time employee Danica Munro, who notched up her first winner in the saddle.
It took just two rides for the 23-year-old to find the winners circle after her debut produced a third at Pakenham Synthetic early last week aboard the Howley-trained Fiftysevenyears.
Howley could not have been more thrilled for the hard-working Munro, who found the lead early on Bainbridge, and kept enough in reserve on the son of Rebel Raider to stave off the Symon Wilde-trained Mister Me to win by .2 of a length.
"We had a game plan and she stuck to the plan," he said.
"He's nice and fit and was ready for it and that's where we thought we could break a few of them and that's how it panned out.
"Danica's done a lot of work on the horse, so she knew him well and had the trust in the horse.
"It was a great thrill for the whole team. She has been a big part of the team since we'd only been going a couple of weeks.
"She has sort of grown up with us and was there when we only had seven or eight horses. It was a great thrill for her.
"It was good to get the first win out of the way nice and early. Now the monkey's off the back she can get on with riding and hopefully build a nice career."
Howley admitted to heading to Bendigo with confidence following Bainbridge's solid first-up run over 1600m at Sandown when he finished sixth, but as expected faded over the final 200m.
He stripped much fitter second-up.
"I thought he was there to win. He's come back strong and his first-up run was really good," Howley said.
The race panned out the way I thought it would. They took him on early and came at him late, but he's pretty tough and pretty forward.
"I kept him at the mile, but now we can step up him. I think he's going to be better once we get him out a mile and half. It was a good win."
It was the fourth win in nine career starts for Bainbridge, who had one start for his original trainer Patrick Payne in May of 2020, before being transferred to Howley.
He has finished outside the placings only twice and never further back than sixth.
Howley is keeping his options open on a follow up run for Bainbridge.
"Because he's been on a rehab program, it's kind of been one run at a time," he said.
"We'll space his runs out, but the beauty is he loves wet ground, so we'll just pick the eyes out of it of the next little bit.
"He's probably ready to go to 2000m now and ratings wise we are going to have to go to town.
"There's plenty of those 1800m on a Wednesday and Saturday meetings that will suit and then we will we progress from there."
With a pair of country cup victories at Bendigo to his name in the last six months, Howley is dreaming of an even bigger prize - the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) on November 1.
He is hoping to have a runner in the $500,000 feature.
"I said to the committee at the presentation on Saturday that I have one cup left to win at Bendigo, so we'll be knocking on the door for sure," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.