Virtuous Circle off to the paddock after cup run

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:06pm
Virtuous Circle parades in the mounting yard prior to the running of the the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley has confirmed his stable star Virtuous Circle will be sent for a spell following his 18th placing in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m), won by Without A Fright.

