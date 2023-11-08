Virtuous Circle off to the paddock after cup run

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley has confirmed his stable star Virtuous Circle will be sent for a spell following his 18th placing in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m), won by Without A Fright.
The four-year-old son of Almanzor provided the dual Group 1-winning trainer with his first ever runner in the race that stops a nation.
He struggled to get into the race, after being slow to jump and settling at the back of the field, but was able to make his way past a handful of runners in the straight.
It was a nevertheless amazing experience for Howley, his stable staff at both Macedon Lodge and Kyneton and the owners of Virtuous Circle
The 42-year-old trainer is already casting his eye to next year's Melbourne Cup.
"He certainly knows he has had a hit out. He was a little bit sore and sorry this morning - a little bit tired," Howley said in reference to how Virtuous Circle had pulled up on Wednesday morning.
"He went out to his paddock and was having a good buck and a kick.
"He will have a good break now.
"Really, we were realistic about our chances, but it was a really good experience.
"Our owners had a great day out and it's certainly one we hope to get back to as it is the race that stops the nation for a reason.
"It was a great experience."
The Melbourne Cup was Virtuous Circle's fourth start in a Group 1 race, with the pick of his efforts a second in the ATC Derby (2400m) at Randwick in April this year.
He also contested this year's Australian Guineas (1600m) and Australian Cup (2000m).
