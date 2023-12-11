Olympian joins Bendigo East Swimming Pool plea as council ponders petition

Olympic swimmer Jenna Strauch has thrown her support behind a community campaign to keep Bendigo East Swimming Pool open as a year-round heated pool.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bendigo-born swimmer, who recently won three silver medals in the 200-metre breaststroke at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, said she started her swimming career at the local pool.
"As an Olympic swimmer who started their swimming journey at Bendigo East Swimming Pool, I consider it imperative to retain the pool," she said in a statement.
"It is the only outdoor pool that is inclusive of all with a community feel, and I attribute my swimming success to my early beginnings at this pool.
"It would be disappointing to deprive youngsters of the same opportunities I received."
In August, the City of Greater Bendigo council voted to keep the pool open as a seasonal, non-heated pool following a report of aquatic facilities in the region which recommended it closed permanently.
At Monday's City of Greater Bendigo council meeting, a petitioned with about 1100 signatures was received, calling for the pool to remain as is.
Petitioners said their main reason was the pool was the only one in Bendigo shallow enough for adults to stand for its entire length.
"This is critically important for less confident and able swimmers, such as the disabled, aged and beginners, to feel safe while swimming," they said.
Regular swimmer and petitioner Jim Evans said he was happy with the numbers, and happy the council had received it.
"They've made a decision, but these things can change if we are determined to make a change," he said.
At the council meeting, councillor Jen Alden said the decision to keep Bendigo East Swimming Pool open as a non-heated, seasonal facility was subject to a committee of management being established, which would be responsible for all operations, risk management, and asset maintenance and renewal.
The committee of management would be provided with $50,000 from council, Cr Alden said.
"Petitioners will also be aware of the enormous cost, in addition, of the greenhouse gas emissions footprint of the current gas heating provided and the $50,000 council funding in future may not go anywhere near to cover the cost of gas," Cr Alden said.
"Council's policy position is to move away from gas at council-run facilities."
An upgrade at Brennan Park Swimming Pool was set to include an installation of solar heating to allow it to be open all year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.