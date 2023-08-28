Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

East Bendigo Swimming Pool to remain open following council debate

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 28 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swimmers dive into the East Bendigo Swimming Pool. Picture by Julie Hough
Swimmers dive into the East Bendigo Swimming Pool. Picture by Julie Hough

Bendigo East Swimming Pool will remain open as a seasonal, non-heated pool after councilors voted an alternative motion at the City of Greater Bendigo council meeting on Monday, August 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.