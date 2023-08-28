Bendigo East Swimming Pool will remain open as a seasonal, non-heated pool after councilors voted an alternative motion at the City of Greater Bendigo council meeting on Monday, August 28.
The alternative motion added an amendment to the City's Aquatic Facility Strategy, which in its original form would've resulted in the closure of the Bendigo East Swimming Pool.
Councillor Marg O'Rourke moved the motion, which called for a "suitably skilled" community committee of management to be established, for the Bendigo East pool to be retained and become a non-heated seasonal pool, following an upgrade to the Brennan Park Swimming Pool.
MORE NEWS:
The amendment also states the committee would receive $50,000 each year from council.
If the committee could not be formed, Bendigo East Swimming Pool would be permanently closed.
Cr O'Rourke said the original strategy meant the Bendigo East community would miss out on a public asset, and the amendment gave the community time to rally to save and ultimately run the pool, similar to the success of Golden Square Pool.
"When you take something totally away like this, it will never be replaced," she said. "The amendment that I've suggested gives the community the opportunity to create something special."
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf voted against the motion, and said the amendment to have the Bendigo East Swimming Pool continue to operate as an unheated pool open only in summer was not what the community wanted.
"I have concerns that the motion put currently before us has not been tested with the community, it is essentially a top-down approach that tells the community they can have the seasonal, non-heated pool, even though the emails I've received call for the pool to be heated and open all year round," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
She said she also had concerns about the level of community support to successful implement a committee of management, "given the onerous compliance requirements that exist for operating a safe pool environment".
Cr Metcalf said the original motion would be a better outcome, as Brennan Park Swimming Pool would receive up to $9 million of upgrades over the next three to four years.
"The City is not losing a year-round outdoor heated pool, as it is recommended... Brennan Park, just 3.4 kilometres away, be upgraded as an all-year outdoor facility focused on fitness lap swimming," she said.
Despite Cr Metcalf's comments, the motion was passed with Cr Rod Fyffe voting with Cr Metcalf.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.