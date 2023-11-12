'It's my sanctuary': cancer patient urges Bendigo East pool rethink

For Bendigo local Heather Brisbane, the Bendigo East Swimming Pool is her sanctuary.
Ms Brisbane has been swimming at the pool for 15 years and 11 years ago was diagnosed with cancer.
She said regular swimming at the pool had become a key part of her treatment.
"I've swam all through chemotherapy treatment at the pool and it keeps me going," she said.
Ms Brisbane said the lower depth of Bendigo East Swimming Pool meant could walk the length of the 50-metre pool.
"The exercise is excellent and it's just what I need," she said.
"When I've come back from a [treatment] session and I'm perhaps not quite able to swim, at least I can walk and I walk up the length of the pool," she said.
"I've had a real battle for 10 years, but it's not getting me; the pool is very important in my life."
In August, the City of Greater Bendigo council adopted the Community Aquatic Facilities Strategy 2023, to guide the City's 12 public swimming pools for the next 10 years.
The strategy recommended Bendigo East Swimming Pool would become a non-heated seasonal pool if a community committee of management was established.
Council would provide $50,000 for the committee, however if no committee was established, the pool would close permanently.
Upgrades at Brennan Park Swimming Pool, a six-minute drive from the Bendigo East pool would see that pool opened as a year-round facility with solar heating.
According to the strategy, Bendigo East Swimming Pool was Bendigo's most popular outdoor pool, operating on 364 days with more than 70,000 visits each year.
Marong resident Claire Cooper, who regularly travels up to use the pool, said the depth of the Brennan Park pool would be too deep for most users to walk the whole length, and she wouldn't feel comfortable using it.
"I won't go [to Brennan Park] because it's too deep, and that's a fundamental thing for me, apart from the community feel and family friendly thing here," she said.
"I find it quite stressful to actually swim in a deep pool.
"In all the apparent consultation that was never mentioned, the depths would never mentioned, and I have to wonder who they actually asked if they'd asked anyone who swam there."
Ms Cooper launched a petition to keep Bendigo East Swimming Pool operating as normal, and had received support from hundreds of people.
A physical petition at the pool had received more than 200 signatures, and an online petition was up to 500 signatures, she said.
Ms Brisbane said she would be devastated to see the pool close.
"If it wasn't for the pool, I'm not sure whether I would still be here," she said.
"I've endured 30-odd sessions of chemo in 10 years, and I've had three operations and 10 days for radiation.
"I'm still here and I aim to still be here, and I hope and pray that that pool will still be here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.