Blog, November 22: continued fire risk across state, Kyabram fatal

Bendigo is set for another warm and sunny one today with an expected top temperature of 27 degrees.
There is a high fire danger rating period for the northern country - which includes the Greater Bendigo, Loddon and Campaspe areas - and a moderate warning for north central - which includes the Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander.
Today's top stories include a Muay Thai teacher honouring the memory of Bendigo woman Logee who recently passed away, Rochester students participating in a 300km bike ride and concerns over an Eaglehawk plan for a 120-unit development.
In other news, the maternity ward and ICU at St John of God Bendigo is set to stay open for 12 months and students are excited for another year of Energy Breakthrough.
