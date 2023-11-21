Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maternity ward, ICU to remain open at St John of God Bendigo ... for now

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Jensen was born at St John of God Bendigo Hospital. His mum Emma has been fighting to keep the hospital's maternity service open. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Logan Jensen was born at St John of God Bendigo Hospital. His mum Emma has been fighting to keep the hospital's maternity service open. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Maternity and ICU services will continue at St John of God Bendigo Hospital for the next 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.