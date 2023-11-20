Blog: thunderstorm asthma warning as temperatures continue to climb

Welcome to another day in the Bendigo region - the weather ins warming up and there is also a thunderstorm asthma warning for today.
Starting with today's weather, we can expect a shower of two and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees.
Some of the top stories for today include an update on the fires flaring up across the city keeping crews busy in a hectic 24 hours.
This follows a United Tools factory blaze which gutted the business on Sunday.
In other news, a weekend fishing show promoted locally made kit and lures to enthusiasts young and old, and Bendigo is set to welcome an e-scooter trial.
Read yesterday's blog to catch up on more of yesterday's breaking news.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
