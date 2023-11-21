Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Muay Thai teacher holds Logee appeal in stand against men's violence

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 6:00am
Nagy Muay Thai Gym is holding a special "fun" session intended to raise funds and awareness of the need to actively oppose violence against women.
Martial arts instructor Richard Nagy is staging a special class in Golden Square on Friday, November 24 to raise funds for 'Logee' Osias' girls.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

