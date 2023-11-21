Bendigo Advertiser
2023 Energy Breakthrough to take school teams to the limit

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 6:30am
St Therese Primary School students have been working hard on their vehicles for this year's Eneergy Breakthrough. Pictre by Darren Howe
The Central Goldfields Shire will come alive this week for the annual Energy Breakthrough, pitting school against school to see which one can create and present the best energy-efficient machines.

