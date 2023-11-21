2023 Energy Breakthrough to take school teams to the limit

The Central Goldfields Shire will come alive this week for the annual Energy Breakthrough, pitting school against school to see which one can create and present the best energy-efficient machines.
Each year, the event brings thousands of people to Maryborough with a focus on design, engineering and innovation.
About 100 schools from across the state will compete, in categories including robotics, pushcarts, human powered vehicles and energy efficient vehicles.
This year marks the end of petrol powered hybrid vehicles, with organisers striving for a "truly green grand prix".
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella said excitement for the event had been building for months.
"For a rural community with a population of just over 13,000 people, we should be very proud of the way our community bands together to deliver this significant event year after year," she said.
"In fact this year will be the 31st Energy Breakthrough."
Ms La Vella thanked all the sporting groups, volunteers, sponsors and local businesses for their support.
The action would kick off with the pushcarts from 9am on Wednesday, November 22, with primary school teams practicing that evening.
On Thursday and Friday teams would be tested in endurance, time trial and obstacle rally events.
And on Saturday, the 24-hour and eight-hour trials were set to take place, with secondary teams testing their mettle in the Energy Breakthrough's showcase events.
