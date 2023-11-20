United Tools factory reduced to gutted ruin after Bendigo blaze

Fire investigators have visited the site of a fire that engulfed a factory in Bendigo on Sunday November 19.
It is not yet clear what caused the grass and and scrub fire that drew 200 firefighters into Golden Gully, and warnings across multiple suburbs to close windows and doors against plumes of potentially toxic smoke.
More than 200 firefighters fought to contain the blaze over the course of the evening.
The fire forced the evacuation of the homes and businesses in the immediate area, along with the closure of multiple streets.
A new day dawned to a United Tools warehouse completely destroyed by flames.
Much of the factory had collapsed.
The CFA's latest advice is that people in the Golden Gully, Golden Square and Quarry Hill area should stay informed of developments but that there is no threat.
CFA crews have remained on scene as an investigation into the cause of the scrub fire continues.
