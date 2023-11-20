Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
'Convenience matched by fun': Bendigo set to welcome e-scooter trial

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:00am
A man riding a hired e-scooter in Canberra. Picture by Canberra Times
A man riding a hired e-scooter in Canberra. Picture by Canberra Times

You could soon be seeing e-scooters available for hire in and around the centre of Bendigo, after City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted in favour of a 12-month trial.

