'Convenience matched by fun': Bendigo set to welcome e-scooter trial

You could soon be seeing e-scooters available for hire in and around the centre of Bendigo, after City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted in favour of a 12-month trial.
At their meeting on Monday, November 20, councillors voted to engage a single operator to launch the trial, as well as to advocate to the state government for a public safety campaign.
The trial would be influenced by other trials in Ballarat and Launceston.
Councillor Jen Alden said the proposed area would include some of the city's main tourist sites and major destinations, which was "very fitting because we've seen a lot of interest in this from people who come to our city".
"The operating area will only apply to e-scooters available for hire and privately owned e-scooters are governed only by the rules issued by the state [government] with penalties enforced by the police, and they're already able to be owned and ridden throughout Victoria."
Cr Alden said it was "heartening to hear" the City of Ballarat had estimated a reduction of 52 tonnes of carbon dioxide since beginning its e-ecooter trial.
On potential safety risks, Cr Alden said risks could be reduced "through education, enforcement of rules, identifying and adjusting controls on speed and designating appropriate parking areas".
"The examples of previous trials have shown that incidents of serious injury are low, they usually affect a rider not wearing a helmet," she said.
"To those who say that they're dangerous, citing hospital attendance data, I would also point out that in each year in Victoria 5000 people attend hospital due to slipping on smooth bluestone pavers.
"So a lot of our ways of getting around can be lead to misadventure."
She said in other trials, "one third of accidents involved alcohol and one third speed", and the hiring of e-scooters would be limited to restrictions such as a designated "riding time" and restricted access around Pall Mall, Hargreaves Street and Bull Street on Friday and Saturday nights.
Cr Marg O'Rourke said she had seen a rise in the use of privately-owned e-scooters.
"It's absolutely growing and we know that there is a real want of the community and particularly visitors, but also students and others that might need that quick trip," she said.
"Our public transport always is an ideal and so this is gives those who want to use an e-scooter another way of doing that.
"If it doesn't end up being what we expect, it's only a 12 month trial and then we'll review it from there.
Cr Alden said e-scooters were "convenience matched by fun".
"Let's nurture that responsibly and see how our community responds," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.