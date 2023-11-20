Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Weekend fishing show promotes locally made kit, lures in young enthusiasts

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:16pm, first published November 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second Regional Victorian Fishing Expo reeled in more than 1000 visitors to the Prince of Wales Showground in Bendigo on the weekend of November 18-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.