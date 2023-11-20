Spot fires flare up across city keeping crews busy in hectic 24 hours

As if the Golden Gully factory fire on Sunday wasn't enough, Bendigo firefighters had to deal with more call-outs yesterday.
Two scrub fires were extinguished close to the Bendigo train track in East Bendigo.
At least two fire crews attended the scene and were dousing the fire from the train tracks to ensure it didn't spread on to the tracks themselves.
One of the fires reached a fence line of the Mitre 10 building on Charleston Road while the other fire was on a vacant block of land next to the tracks.
Earlier that morning there was a minor grass and scrub fire in Virginia Street at Eaglehawk and a small spot fire in Long Gully.
While both these flare ups were minor, it does show how easily fires can start on mild days.
CFA duty officer Dean Simmons said Sunday's factory fire at Golden Gully had a significant amount of resources involved.
"That was a long process," he said.
"It just proves even in benign conditions and fire can get up and run if there's a base fuel load.
"If there's plenty of fuel around - and there has been - even with minimal wind a fire can still get up."
Mr Simmons said people need to ensure they had a fire plan and clean up around the house.
Fire restrictions came into force on Monday, November 20 but before then Mr Simmons said there had been a lot of burn offs that had got out of control.
"If you are burning off, you need to ensure you have eyes on it at all time and that conditions are right before you do burn off," he said.
"You also need to ensure you have the necessary tools to put the fire out if the burn off does get away before you have to call out the fire brigade."
In other news, a fire that gutted Charlton's post office is not being treated as suspicious.
Emergency crews raced to the scene on Sunday to find the building on fire.
The entire structure was lost but 11 CFA crews worked alongside Fire Rescue Victoria to stop the blaze spreading.
CFA District 18 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gavin Wright said the fire was caused by a "fire fault" at the rear of the post office.
He said the building was "well over 100 years old" and the fire "ran through it very quickly".
Australia Post has opened a temporary post office at the Charlton Memorial Hall to offer basic postal services for the community.
