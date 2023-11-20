Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Spot fires flare up across city keeping crews busy in hectic 24 hours

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:02am, first published November 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters hose down flames in Charleston Road in East Bendigo yesterday. Picture: DARREN HOWE
Firefighters hose down flames in Charleston Road in East Bendigo yesterday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

As if the Golden Gully factory fire on Sunday wasn't enough, Bendigo firefighters had to deal with more call-outs yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.