Bendigo bikies charged with alleged attack released on bail

Three alleged Bendigo Rebel bikies accused of a violent home invasion on New Years' Eve 2022 have been released on bail after their arrest in early November.
The trio of Mitchell Leo Davies, Wayne Clancy and Antonio Guarneri faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on November 7 alongside Zachary Scullie.
The trio all appeared by videolink before Magistrate Trieu Huynh in a bail application on November 17, with all four men set to return to the court for a committal mention on February 21, 2024.
The men have strict bail conditions including to report twice a week at Bendigo Police Station, and to not associate with members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Club or any outlaw motorcycle gang or club, nor to attend any clubhouses or events.
They are also not to contact witnesses for the prosecution.
No formal pleas have been entered.
Mr Huynh said the alleged offending was "serious" but bail was allowed in part due to the delay expected in reaching a trial.
Mr Huynh also acknowledged there were "tribal issues" with some of the complainants and alleged victims having declined to provide police statements.
Mitchell Leo Davies, a 30-year-old Epsom man, appeared from custody in a green jumper with a ginger English-style moustache and heavy tattooing to his arms, neck and extending onto his head - including RIP in large letters which the court heard was a tribute to a late friend.
The court head that besides this matter, Mr Davies had no prior convictions but had a pending summons for a drug driving matter.
Mr Davies faces charges of:
The court heard Mr Davies' sister had provided a significant surety and she, and multiple family members and friends, would offer "a lot of support"
"Mitchell has our unconditional support, and all our homes are open (to him) in any capacity," she told the court.
"I think he will do the right thing."
There were more than a dozen references supplied in support of him.
Antonio Guarneri, a 25-year-old Epsom man, appeared, minus his previously distinctive mullet and moustache. He was also wearing a prison-issued jumper.
The court heard he had no prior criminal history but faces charges for a separate alleged assault alongside his father Frank Guarneri and Dylan Marshall, who are also allegedly members of the Rebels. This attack is alleged to have occurred in May 2023.
For the allegations on New Year's Eve, Mr Antonio Guarneri faces charges of:
Wayne Clancy, a 41-year-old Kennington man, appeared with a dark brown beard, wearing a white t-shirt with visible arm tattoos. The court heard he has a history of family violence and assault and was placed on an adjourned undertaking in December 2022.
He has received one previous jail term in 2008 and has one other pending matter.
Mr Clancy is charged with:
Mr Clancy's partner also offered a surety to the court, and described him as an upstanding and hardworking man who did everything to "care for and provide the best life possible for our family".
Mr Clancy's lawyer Damon Pica told the court his client had been "continually pulled over" by Echo Taskforce members, who investigate outlawed motorcycle gangs, and said they would continue until he "leaves the town" or the club.
The police members attending the hearing were unable to comment on claims of "threatening" behaviour.
A number of positive references were also supplied to the court for Mr Clancy.
