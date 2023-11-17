Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo bikies charged with alleged attack released on bail

By Lucy Williams
Updated November 17 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:01pm
Three alleged bikies charged with a violent New Year's Eve home invasion have been released on bail from a Bendigo court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Three alleged Bendigo Rebel bikies accused of a violent home invasion on New Years' Eve 2022 have been released on bail after their arrest in early November.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

