Four alleged members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested in Bendigo and charged after the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day.
Police executed eight warrants at seven homes in Kennington, Epsom, California Gully and White Hills and a clubhouse in Long Gully on Monday, November 6.
Six mobile phones, a flick knife and prescription medications were seized from a Kennington address.
A white ISUZU ute and vials of what appeared to be steroids were seized from one Epsom address, and knives and three samurai swords were seized from another Kennington address.
A Holden Commodore ute was seized from a White Hills address, and four mobile phones, a baseball bat and a machete were seized from the Long Gully property.
All four men were charged with aggravated home invasion and intentionally causing serious injury.
A 41-year-old Kennington man was also charged with possessing prohibited weapons.
A 30-year-old Epsom man and a 29-year-old Kennington man face drug possession charges, including steroids and medication without a prescription.
A 25-year-old Epsom man was also charged for reckless conduct endangering serious injury and affray.
A 62-year-old White Hills man and a 29-year-old California Gully man were also interviewed and released pending further enquiries.
The four men charged have been remanded to appear before Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 7.
The arrests follow the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day linked to the Long Gully clubhouse, police said.
The men, then aged 28 and 25, were allegedly followed to a house on Laurel Street, Golden Square.
Police are set to allege that a number of armed men entered the property, before chasing the victims up the street.
The 28-year-old fled on foot and was found on Allingham Street with serious injuries from an alleged assault. He was taken to hospital.
The 25-year-old man drove off in his ute and was allegedly followed before being seriously assaulted.
The two men who lived at the property were uninjured, however the window, front door and fence of their house were damaged.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
