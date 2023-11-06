Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Alleged Rebel bikies arrested in Bendigo on drug, weapon charges

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four alleged members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested in Bendigo and charged after the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.