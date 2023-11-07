Alleged bikies front court on violence, drugs and weapons charges

Four alleged members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on charges relating to the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day.
The accused are Antonio Guarneri, Zachary Scullie, Wayne Clancy and Mitchell Davies.
They appeared before Magistrate Trieu Huynh on November 7.
Mr Clancy, a 41-year-old Kennington man, has been charged with:
Mr Davies, a 30-year-old Epsom man, has been charged with:
Mr Scullie, a 29-year-old Kennington man, has been charged with:
Mr Guarneri, a 25-year-old Epsom man, has been charged with:
The group were all charged on November 6 and will return to court on February 21, 2024, for a committal mention.
They will remain in custody until either a successful bail application or that committal mention date.
