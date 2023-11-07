Bendigo Advertiser
Alleged bikies front court on violence, drugs and weapons charges

By Lucy Williams
Updated November 8 2023 - 9:20am, first published 8:33am
Alleged Bendigo bikies have front court over the New Year's Eve assault. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Alleged Bendigo bikies have front court over the New Year's Eve assault. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Four alleged members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on charges relating to the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day.

