With dozens of entrants across three categories all sporting the very best in dresses, shoes, millinery and the occasional suit, Fashions on the Field was a "fantastic event" for the 2023 Bendigo Cup.
Categories included the best dressed local, the best millinery and the best of the day, with winners being decided by three judges.
Along with showing off the hard work and energy that goes into their outfits, the contestants were also vying for some impressive prizes ranging from local produce and shopping vouchers to cash prizes and trips away.
MORE NEWS:
The best dressed local was contested between eight women and first prize was taken out by Ashlea Mason.
The former Echuca local said last years' Bendigo Cup was the first time she had ever entered into the fashions event.
"I actually did (Fashions on the Field) last year and it kind of inspired to me to get pretty keen and motivated to get a few outfits this year," she said.
"I am a little bit obsessed now and it is a lot of fun."
Ms Mason said she would be taking part in the Derby Day race meeting and her hometown meet in Echuca next week on Melbourne Cup day.
Ms Mason said her dress was designed by Mossman and bought through Myer.
After two heats whittled the contestants down to its final six competitors in the millinery competition, the event was secured by seasoned race-goer Doris Jovic.
Ms Jovic said she had come from Melbourne for the event and had won with a hat from Grace Millinery.
"I never miss a Bendigo Cup, I think I have come up for about eight years in a row," she said.
"(I have done) fashions on the field now for about seven years. I am absolutely addicted."
Ms Jovic said the atmosphere on the day was amazing and the race meet had perfect weather.
"It is so beautiful," she said.
"It is so colourful. I think it really adds to the day and it is very social.
"The sponsors are so generous. I mean you come with no expectations and whatever you get is a bonus because you have come to have a good day and its pretty exciting to be awarded the prizes."
READ NOW:
The final and biggest event of the day was also contested in two heats before the final seven contestants were selected.
After a short deliberation from the judges, the person deemed to have the best overall outfit was Horsham-based contestant Melanie Wade.
When asked if she expected to claim the top prize when entering into Fashions on the Field, her answer was quite candid.
"Absolutely not, Bendigo fashions is just so amazing," she said.
"I am a member of Bendigo Jockey Club. I love coming here and am amazed if I make the finals. I think that's fabulous.
"I just started shaking when they announced it was me as the winner."
Ms Wade said her dress was designed by Australian fashion producer Leo Lin.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.