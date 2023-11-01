Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Horsham woman wins top fashion award at Bendigo Cup 2023

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 1 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winners of the fashions on the field event. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
The winners of the fashions on the field event. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

With dozens of entrants across three categories all sporting the very best in dresses, shoes, millinery and the occasional suit, Fashions on the Field was a "fantastic event" for the 2023 Bendigo Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.