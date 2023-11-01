Top Bendigo Advertiser snapper Darren Howe has been declared Photographer by the Year by the Rural Press Club of Victoria.
It is the second consecutive time he had taken out the award in a year of wins including a Kennedy Award and Quill Award.
"I am very humbled," he said.
"These photos posed unique challenges and it's fantastic to be recognised among such a quality field of contenders."
More news:
Mr Howe cleaned up at the 2023 Rural Press Club of Victoria Awards with wins and commendations across three categories.
Judges hailed his artistic eye and skill at capturing images that were both newsworthy and interesting.
"Darren has the ability to capture the decisive moment, an essential capability for a good press photographer," they said.
Below: Four of the pictures that caught the judges' attention.
Mr Howe also took out the Best Photograph - News category for his image "Saved From Above", which showed a helicopter paramedic plucking tourists from a four-wheel drive stuck in the Loddon River during the October floods in 2022.
He was commended for a second photo from the floods "Plucked from the Floodwater" depicting a man being towed in a tinny through an inundated part of Rochester.
Mr Howe was commended for two photos in the Best Photograph - General Interest category. "Elders" captured Indigenous elder Anne Conway while "You Looking at Me?" immortalised a chicken with serious personality.
The Press Club annual awards celebrate the exemplary work of journalists and photographers from Victoria and Tasmania.
Staff from the Advertiser's parent company ACM shone at the awards with the Warrnambool Standard's Andrew Thomson winning Best News Story - Print for "The Kirkstall killings".
Judges gave commendations for Stock & Land's Rachel Simmons, The Warrnambool Standard's Benjamin Silvester and the Ballarat Courier's Kate Healy.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.