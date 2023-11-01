Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Health

Bendigo doctor calls on other services to restart bulk billing

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:57am, first published November 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Shoaib Mirza wants more doctors to resume bulk-billing.
Doctor Shoaib Mirza wants more doctors to resume bulk-billing.

One of the last medical centres in Bendigo to bulk bill patients has called on other services to resume applying a rebate system following the introduction of new incentives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.