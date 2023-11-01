UPDATE, 1pm, November 1: A 20-year-old Kangaroo Flat man has been arrested and charged following a police pursuit through Bendigo on October 31.
The person has been charged with driving offences related to the pursuit.
Police were chasing a vehicle through Bendigo when the car stopped and the driver fled on foot before he was caught with the assistance of the Air Wing.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Bendigo Magistrates Court at a later date
EARLIER, October 31: Police are chasing two cars through Bendigo in an incident believed to be linked to a third vehicle stolen earlier and dumped in Long Gully.
The two vehicles being pursued are a blue car with no number plates and a white car with no number plates and a smashed windscreen.
Police said the cars were driving erratically and could be heading towards the city's CBD.
Leading Senior Constable Dale Andrews said the cars may be linked to a third vehicle which was dumped in Long Gully earlier on October 31.
Officer Andrews said an attempt was made to set fire to the third stolen car.
"People have tried to set (the car) alight but it has been put out quickly by a passer-by," he said.
The stolen car, a white Kia Sportage, that was found on a steep gravel track behind Dean Street, Long Gully, was being removed by a tow truck.
If anyone has any information contact Bendigo police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
