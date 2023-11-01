Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Police chase cars through Bendigo after third car stolen

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police inspect a stolen white Kia Sportage dumped at Long Gully on Tuesday. Picture by Darren Howe
Police inspect a stolen white Kia Sportage dumped at Long Gully on Tuesday. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATE, 1pm, November 1: A 20-year-old Kangaroo Flat man has been arrested and charged following a police pursuit through Bendigo on October 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.