Mums and midwives determined to save St John of God maternity

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 1 2023 - 4:00am
Emma Jensen with son Logan, St John of God Bendigo Hospital maternity unit manager Nicole Harris and Melissa Lehman with daughter Eloise. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Mums who gave birth at St John of God Bendigo Hospital have banded together to try and save the private hospital's maternity service, which is at risk of closure pending a review.

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

