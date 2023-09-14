Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

St John of God Hospital Bendigo host R U OK? Day event

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Breene, Kayla Simmins, John Brohm and Jason Archer help promote the R U OK? Day message at St John of God Hospital Bendigo. Picture by David Chapman.
James Breene, Kayla Simmins, John Brohm and Jason Archer help promote the R U OK? Day message at St John of God Hospital Bendigo. Picture by David Chapman.

Cupcakes, singing and brightly coloured T-shirts were the order of the day at St John of God Hospital in Bendigo on September 14 to ensure everyone was OK.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.