Cupcakes, singing and brightly coloured T-shirts were the order of the day at St John of God Hospital in Bendigo on September 14 to ensure everyone was OK.
The R U OK? Day theme of 'I'm here to hear' was front and centre for staff gathering in the hospital' atrium for a special presentation on the subject.
The hospital's director of mission John Brohm spoke to a gathering of more than 80 members of staff on the need to ensure loved ones are feeling okay on a day aimed at checking in on somebody who may appear to be struggling in their life.
Mr Brohm said while R U OK? Day was a day of action, every day should be the day to ask someone if they were okay.
He unveiled statistics during his presentation which showed on in six Australians had suicidal thoughts at some time in their lives; one in two had experienced a mental health condition in their lifetime, one in five of people aged 16 to 34 had some psychological distress; and two in five were close to someone who had attempted to take their own life.
"The reality is someone you know could be struggling with their mental health," Mr Brohm said.
"We spend so much of our time around caregivers.
"We need to be making sure we are looking after each other."
He encouraged people not to wait to start a conversation when they see signs of a person struggling and it could start with a simple phrase such as: "How are you travelling?"
"Be really sincere and listen carefully to the answers you get," Mr Brohm said.
"Be an active listener and avoid jumping into the conversation with your own stories.
"There was a Greek philosopher who once said 'we have two ears and one mouth so we have to listen twice as much as we speak'."
Mr Brohm encouraged follow up action after an initial conversation, whether it be making a plan, setting goals with a person or asking if they had spoken to a doctor or health professional.
Checking in and following up with a person was also valuable.
"Exercise, even a walk around the block does wonders (for a person's state of mind)," Mr Brohm said.
A total of 200 cupcakes were on offer to help people sit down and start a conversation while the Sassy Sisters played in the hospital atrium to provide a relaxed and positive mood.
Mr Bohm said the plan was to make the presentation at St John of God Hospital an annual event to provide staff with the knowledge and resources to ensure their loved ones are ok.
Lifeline 13 11 14
