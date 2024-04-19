Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Bulldogs determined to keep raising the bar in pursuit of back-to-back

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 19 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 3:43pm
Claudia Mawson (left) and Kirby Elliott will again lead Gisborne into battle this season as co-captains, as the Bulldogs attempt to defend their premiership crown. Pictures by Darren Howe
Claudia Mawson (left) and Kirby Elliott will again lead Gisborne into battle this season as co-captains, as the Bulldogs attempt to defend their premiership crown. Pictures by Darren Howe

GISBORNE 2023 premiership captains Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson believe the resilience and belief on show in last year's BFNL grand final thriller will hold the Bulldogs in good stead as they prepare to defend their A-grade crown.

