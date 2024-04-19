Bulldogs determined to keep raising the bar in pursuit of back-to-back

GISBORNE 2023 premiership captains Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson believe the resilience and belief on show in last year's BFNL grand final thriller will hold the Bulldogs in good stead as they prepare to defend their A-grade crown.
After a bye in round one, the Bulldogs will open their 2024 campaign against last year's grand final rival Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons showed they had lost none of their potency or desire, opening the season with a seven-goal win over fellow premiership contender Kangaroo Flat last weekend.
After rising from underdogs to premiers last September, Gisborne will enter the season carrying plenty of expectations.
But rather than a millstone around their neck, the Bulldogs are embracing the pressure and promise that comes with suddenly being the hunted.
Both just 22, Mawson and Elliott believed the deeds of last season had brought with them a desire to raise the bar on performance in 2024.
"Last year showed what we can do on court. It took us a really long time to work out how to push Sandhurst and they probably hadn't been under the pump before," said Elliott.
"For us, we were young and we were the underdogs and no one thought we could do it, but we did prove to ourselves we can do it.
"It's really important going into this year to set the standard really early and I think that has been reflected at training.
"Even with our team specifically and the A-squad, we're putting ourselves at a high standard and trying to set that mental strength."
An influx of recruits across all grades and the return of one of the BFNL's biggest stars in Maddy Stewart made for an exciting summer, according to versatile defender and midcourter Elliott.
"The vibe throughout the pre-season and across the board for all five teams has been really strong," she said.
"We have had really solid numbers. This is my third year at Gisborne and I don't think in my time we have had this sort of vibe so early.
"There is some real strength across the grades. There are some great young ones stepping up into 17s - and they are quite young - but they are showing such potential.
"And the ones stepping up from under-17s throughout the grades are really strengthening our teams throughout."
The Bulldogs have undergone some slight tinkering, after losing star defender Zoe Davies and midcourter Kiralee Collings from last season's premiership line-up.
Davies is successfully plying her trade in the English Super League, while Collings, who is studying at Deakin University, will play in Geelong where she is living.
The loss of Davies has more than been softened by the return of one of the BFNL's most decorated all-time players Stewart, who spent a year off from netball last season while overseas.
Mawson said the dual Betty Thompson medallist had made a seamless return to the playing
"Her leadership and experience in this league is pretty invaluable," the silky-skilled goal attack said.
"It's pretty handy having one in (Stewart), one out (Davies) in defence and not upsetting the balance of the rest of the team.
"They are both terrific in what they do and both have shown that they work exceptionally well with Charlee (Kemp) and Kirby.
"With full respect to Zoe, we don't really see it as a loss.
"It's tough losing Zoe, but we've been able to bring back a pretty handy replacement."
This is my third year at Gisborne and I don't think in my time we have had this sort of vibe so early- Kirby Elliott
Conscious of their round one bye and not wanting to be a game behind the rest of the league, the Bulldogs found tough practice match opponents in Riddell and Sunbury and excelled in each contest.
They also have a strong contingent of A-graders playing VNL, including four at Melbourne University Lightning (Stewart, Mawson, Elliott and Kemp) and young goal shooter Tori Skrijel, who played a leading role in the Bendigo Strikers' first ever 23-and-under win on Wednesday night against the Western Warriors, ensuring they will be battle hardened for the Dragons.
Aside from Stewart, Gisborne will have one other addition to last year's squad, with the fast-emerging Dasha Taylor making the step up to A-grade from last season's premiership-winning 17-and-under line-up.
The teenage midcourter has impressed her more experienced teammates with her dedication and maturity is shaping as the perfect complement to fellow midcourters Tiana Newman, Emerson Lakey and Elliott.
"I personally hadn't played with her much before we started playing our practice matches, but we knew from her 17s performances that she's definitely a rising star of the league," said Mawson, voted best on court in last year's grand final triumph.
"She has shown maturity beyond her years so far and been outstanding on the court.
"It's only early days, but so far so good. She will be an exciting one to watch for sure."
While they are nothing but focused on a big season ahead, Mawson said the Bulldogs had taken the time - maybe even a lot of time - to reflect on their stirring grand final triumph.
She admitted to still having to pinch herself on the odd occasion.
"That game had everything in it. There were parts of it when we weren't playing well at all," she said.
"It changed so much. What I am most proud of when I rewatch it is the mental strength to stay in it.
"Even when you watch it back, you still get nervous. Half way through that last quarter, we were almost one or two goals away from being right out of the chase.
"To be able to hang on during that little lull in the last quarter and hang in there and win miraculously did plenty for our mental strength."
While they know there will be challenges aplenty from the likes of Sandhurst, a rebounding Kangaroo Flat and an eager and growing pack of finals aspirants, the recently appointed co-captains feel the Bulldogs' positive mindset and inner-strength will enable them to again stand tall in the face of any adversity.
"We took the underdog persona last year and relished it. No one expected us to win the grand final," Mawson said.
"We were expected to do well, but not to go all the way.
"I think being so young, we still have that 'underdog' title to an extent, but we'll definitely have a target on our back," added Elliott.
"But I think we are such a strong club and strong group of girls that regardless of what the other clubs bring out onto the court, we'll stay focused and stay connected and stick to our game plan."
(Dasha Taylor) has shown maturity beyond her years so far and been outstanding on the court- Claudia Mawson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.