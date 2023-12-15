Gisborne young gun Taylor dashes into state 19-and-under netball squad

AFTER an extraordinary year on the netball court in 2023, Gisborne young gun Dasha Taylor is ready for a year like no other in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
An already crammed netball schedule for the teenager from Keilor is set to include some exciting extra duties in January, as she pushes for selection in the Victorian 19-and-under team for next year's Australian Netball Championships.
Taylor, a 17-and-under premiership star with the Bulldogs in 2023, was this week selected in the state 19-and-under squad.
She is among 25 players from across the state vying for selection in the eventual team of 12 players.
A development squad player with VNL newcomers Bendigo Strikers, Taylor is one of two Strikers-affiliated players in the 19-and-squad.
She is joined by 23-and-under team member Harriet Gall, who plays her country league netball with Shepparton Swans.
Taylor, who only turned 17 last week, was not afraid to admit her selection in the squad had come as a complete surprise.
"I'm pretty shocked actually, as I have never been anywhere near any sort of state squad before," she said.
"It's really exciting, obviously, but it's a shock as well."
Taylor's only previous attempts at securing state team selection before this year came a few years ago via the School Sport Victoria program in under 12s and under-15s.
She made it through to the top 60 in the under-15s.
When invites to trials were issued by Netball Victoria to prospective 17-and-under state players in 2022 and '23, Taylor's name was missing from the list.
"Luckily, I got invited to trials this year after going to the (Netball Victoria ) State Titles with Elmer," she said.
"We finished seventh, which was a lot better than we thought might happen.
"It seems to have gone well for me."
A massive netball workload for Taylor, a student at Keilor Downs Secondary College, early in 2024 will include state under-19 squad training, Strikers development duties and a big pre-season with Gisborne.
She is embracing the challenge.
"I'm doing so much netball next year - it's going to be so full on," Taylor said.
"But it's going to be exciting.
"I'm doing year 12 next year, so it's going to be a massive workload, but I'm up for it and keen."
I'm pretty shocked actually, as I have never been anywhere near any sort of state squad before- Dasha Taylor
The slick midcourter credits her move this season to Gisborne, where she played an integral role in the Bulldogs' stirring 17-and-under premiership triumph over Sandhurst, as central to her tremendous netball development in 2023.
"The whole BFNL community has helped me so much," she said.
"My coaches at Gisborne, Rylee Connell, Tarryn Rymer and even (A-grade premiership defender) Zoe Davies were a massive help.
"Zoe came and helped coach our 17-and-unders later in the year and she gave me so much more confidence in myself.
"And my interleague coaches (Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson) were amazing as well."
Taylor, who polled 16 league medal best and fairest votes this season, praised her 17-and-under premiership teammate Bella Connors for helping get her across to Gisborne.
The pair have been teammates for a couple of years at Strathmore, where Taylor has played since year 7, in the Parkville Netball Association.
"Bella was urging me to come and trial with Gissy - I'm glad she did," she said.
"I still watch the end of the grand final (against Sandhurst) and I'm amazed she made that last shot to win the game.
"It was massive - I still don't know how she did it.
"I've won two (season competition) grand finals and that topped it as the most favourite game I have ever played in.
"Everyone from Gisborne just stepped up. I could not have been prouder of any of the girls.
"I'll miss them all next year," added Taylor, who will step into the Bulldogs' strong A-squad ranks in 2024.
"Everyone at Gisborne has been so welcoming. When I played a couple of (senior) games for them this year, the girls were so encouraging.
"It's such a great environment to be part of."
She views her selection in the Strikers' development squad as an important next step in her blue-chip netball education.
"I'm so keen, I know I am going to learn so much being a part of the squad," Taylor said.
"It's hopefully going to prepare me for VNL later on, if I get there.
"I can't wait to see how the Strikers championship and 23-and-under teams do."
Taylor and Strikers clubmate Gall will train with the 19-and- under state squad on January 20, 21 and 28, with the final team to be announced following the third session.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.