Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Gisborne young gun Taylor dashes into state 19-and-under netball squad

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER an extraordinary year on the netball court in 2023, Gisborne young gun Dasha Taylor is ready for a year like no other in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.