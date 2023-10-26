It has been 1462 days since the last Bendigo Agricultural Show.
"Not that I've been counting," Bendigo Agricultural Show Society executive officer Ian Furze said.
With the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's event also abandoned after the Bendigo showgrounds became a temporary shelter for victims of the October 2022 floods, this year's show has been a long time coming.
Mr Furze said preparations for its return had been going "fantastically".
MORE STORIES:
"Everybody is excited at finally having the show back," he said.
Children under the age of 16 will have free entry, part of a state government deal set up last year.
"The government covered that for all show societies last year but because ours got cancelled they have extended it into this year," Mr Furze said.
"It's why we've been loading up a lot of the rides and attractions aimed at children."
One pavilion will have a dedicated kids zone featuring an animal nursery, maze, magician, sand pit and ball pit.
All the usual attractions are back with showbags and dodge 'em cars with the monster truck tipped to be the main attraction.
There's also the Wheel of Steel, better known as the 'Wheel of Death', ready to test the brave.
Animals from reptiles and Clydesdales will be on show along with the usual favourites.
"Livestock entries are good, we've got more goats than we've ever had with the State Dairy Goat Show on and we've got record dog entries," Mr Furze said.
The Bendigo Show is on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
Gates open at 9am and close at 9pm both days.
Adult entry is $20 and there is no charge for children under 16.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.