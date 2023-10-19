Bendigo Agricultural Show organisers are gearing up for their first event since 2019 and it looks like the wait is going to have been worth it.
"It looks like it's going to be a boomer. We think it'll be the biggest and best ever," the show's executive officer Ian Furze said.
After the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events due to COVID-19, Bendigo was five days out from the show last year when it was again scratched - this time due to the October 2022 flood event.
A flood relief centre had been set up in the showgrounds to house people displaced by the natural disaster and the decision was made to keep the centre operating across the dates initially set aside for the show.
"It was disappointing but it was done for the right reasons," Mr Furze said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Friday, October 27, the city will finally get its celebration and with "some of the best rides in Australia" and free entry for people aged 16 and under and "a whole host of free acts", it should be a celebration to remember.
Against the backdrop of the usual livestock, woodchopping, cooking, craft and photography competitions, this year's edition will be "heavily focused on kids", Mr Furze said.
One pavilion will have a dedicated kids zone featuring an animal nursery, maze, sand pit and ball pit.
Along with the dodgem cars, space rocket and Ferris wheel, there will be a 3m square Leggo mosaic kids can put their own piece into.
Also turning heads will be "the monster trucks" - with the popular Outback Thunda making its way down from Queensland to wow the crowds.
In addition to Break Dance and Twister, a big pendulum ride called The Wheel of Death, which is "certainly not for the faint-hearted", Mr Furze said.
For showgoers who do have concerns about their wellbeing, there will be health checks of various kinds, including of mental health, available at the show's "health hub".
Meanwhile commercial traders at the "lifestyle" pavilion will be offering "everything from children's toys to moccasins and gin".
MORE NEWS:
On Friday night there will be a young farmers' challenge and on Saturday a performance by local act Equalize. Both days will feature end-of-night fireworks.
On Friday morning prior to the show opening, weather man Sam Mac will deliver the Sunrise weather report from the showgrounds, with early birds featuring in the segment.
The Bendigo Agricultural Show runs 9am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, October 27-28.
Visit Bendigoshow.com.au for tickets and more information.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.