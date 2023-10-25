Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

No Michelsen Medal winners to be running around in BFNL in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 25 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelsen Medal winners Lee Coghlan (2009), Lachlan Sharp (2017), Jack Geary (2018) and Jake Moorhead (2022) have all departed this off-season.
Michelsen Medal winners Lee Coghlan (2009), Lachlan Sharp (2017), Jack Geary (2018) and Jake Moorhead (2022) have all departed this off-season.

THE Bendigo Football Netball League looks set to enter next year without any winners of its Michelsen Medal playing in the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.