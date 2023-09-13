The Bendigo Agricultural Show Society is hoping a three-year partnership with Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine will give it the platform they need for the future.
Society executive officer Ian Furze said the partnership could allow the organisation to make improvements to the facility.
The facility was likely to have upgrades to fencing and security as part of a Commonwealth Games upgrade, however the cancellation of the Games cast doubt on the project.
"Certainly the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games was disappointing for everybody, not just the show society, but all the other venues and the community in general," Mr Furze said.
"It's something that we were certainly looking forward to and we felt that our facility here was going to showcase Bendigo in a very strong and warm light.
"We were looking forward to the opportunity to showing ourselves to the world and what we've got here, but ... we moved on to the next opportunity and grabbed that with both hands."
Mr Furze said the Bendigo Exhibition Centre would be renamed the Fosterville Gold Exhibition Center and the building would be a "major focus" of the partnership.
The 2023 Bendigo Agricultural Show, scheduled for October 21 and 22, is set to be the first year the event has been held since 2019.
The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's event was also cancelled due to the showgrounds being used as emergency flood accommodation.
The showgrounds have hosted over 100 events annually, attracting more than 500,000 visitors at events such as the weekly Sunday market, the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, and the Groovin' the Moo music festival.
Fosterville Gold Mine senior community advisor Trudi Jackson said the company's aim was "to support community organisations such as the Bendigo Agricultural Show Society to create long-term economic benefits and leave a positive legacy in the region for many years to come."
